Raiders vs. Chiefs injury report: Latest on Josh Jacobs, Isiah Pacheco, Michael Mayer and more

The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in a Week 16 Christmas Game in the 2023 NFL season. Both teams come into the game fresh off wins in Week 15 and would fancy their chances on Monday.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: CBS

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Which way should Giants next year? Fire up our 2024 NFL Draft Simulator to get NY back in contention

Las Vegas Raiders injury report for Week 16

The Las Vegas Raiders will need two players for tonight's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. According to the team's injury report, tight ends Michael Mayer and Jesper Horsted are ruled out due to injuries. Both pass catchers missed practice sessions this week and won't be on the pitch in this must-win game for the Raiders.

Furthermore, Brandon Facyson, Josh Jacobs, Kolton Miller, DJ Turner and Jack Jones are questionable for tonight's matchup. They'll likely be game-time decisions.

Josh Jacobs' injury status

Las Vegas Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs was a limited participant in Friday's training session. He could play against the Chiefs in tonight's game.

The Raiders will hope that Jacobs can feature tonight, as he was impressive the last time he came up against Andy Reid's side. Jacobs rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in Week 12, embarrassing the Chiefs' rush defense.

Michael Mayer's injury status

On the other hand, Raiders rookie tight end Michael Mayer has officially been ruled out of the game. The versatile pass-catcher missed three training sessions and has been formally ruled out due to a toe injury.

Mayer is joined on the sidelines by fellow tight end Jesper Horsted, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. In their absence, Aidan O'Connell might have to rely heavily on superstar wide receiver Davante Adams for significant gains versus the Chiefs.

Expand Tweet

Kansas City Chiefs injury report for Week 16

The Kansas City Chiefs will need three players for this crunch matchup against the Raiders. Running back Jerick McKinnon, wide receiver Kadarius Toney and offensive tackle Wanya Morris have been ruled out of tonight's game.

Furthermore, wide receiver Mecole Hardman is listed as unspecified due to a thumb injury. Hardman didn't participate in training at full capacity all week, so monitoring his movement ahead of the game will be necessary.

Isiah Pacheco's injury status

Isaiah Pacheco is set to feature in tonight's game. The dynamic running back fully participated in this week's training despite having a shoulder issue.

Pacheco is having a career year in 2023. The Super Bowl champion is putting up career highs across all categories, and he's a vital part of the Chiefs' offense.

Raiders' playoff chances: Can Davante Adams and co. still make the 2023 NFL Playoffs?

The Las Vegas Raiders come into this game with a minimal chance of making the 2023 NFL playoffs. Antonio Pierce's side have a 6-8 record coming into Week 16, and a loss would confirm their elimination.

The Raiders will have their work cut out against the reigning Super Bowl champions. However, the interim head coach inspired the Raiders to a stunning blowout win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15. Who says they can't make life difficult against their divisional rivals in Week 16?

Kyler Murray or Matthew Stafford? Check out our experts' Start/Sit projections for Week 16

Predict And Win × Game Rules Prizes How to Play Join our free-to-play NFL prediction game & stand a chance to win incredible prizes Login is mandatory to be eligible for prizes Terms & Conditions For more information, check out our For Top 10 on the Leaderboard How to claim prize + - Only Top 10 ranked winners in the Leaderboard are eligible for rewards 1. Winners will have to update their phone number and email ID on their profile page before 1st April 2024. Not doing so, will make them ineligible for prizes. 2. Sportskeeda's team will contact the winners (from email-id: [email protected] ) on their updated email ID after 1st April. Please note that next set of instructions will be sent to the updated Email IDs only. Steps to Update Profile Details 1. Click on your profile icon as shown in the screenshot. 2. Click "Manage Your Profile". 3. Go to Edit Profile and scroll down to update your Email ID & Phone Number.