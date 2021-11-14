Raiders vs. Chiefs injury report and starting lineup - November 14 | NFL Week 10

Sin City will host NFL Week 10's Sunday Night Football game between AFC West rivals the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders had been immune to the off-field drama that has marred and has no end in sight, but the cracks finally appeared last week as they succumbed to the New York Giants after a flat performance on both sides of the ball. Las Vegas is still in a good spot at 5-3, just one win behind division leaders, the Baltimore Ravens. A win over the Chiefs could give the Raiders a severe boost in confidence.

Kansas City's offense has been uncharacteristically quiet all season long. Patrick Mahomes has struggled with turnovers all year long and Tyreek Hill has been unable to find consistency. A game against division rivals on the road could be the perfect time for the Chiefs to explode and return to their true selves. Could they do it? Only time will tell.

Until then, take a look at the injury report and starting lineups for both teams:

Raiders vs. Chiefs injury report

Las Vegas Raiders

Player Position Injury Game Status Tyree Gillespie S Hamstring Out Nick Kwiatkoski LB Ankle Out Keisean Nixon CB Ankle Doubtful Amik Robertson CB Hip Doubtful

Kansas City Chiefs

Player Position Injury Game Status Mike Remmers T Knee Out L'Jarius Sneed CB Ankle/Wrist Questionable Lucas Niang OL Ribs Out

Raiders vs. Chiefs starting lineups

Las Vegas Raiders

QB - Derek Carr | RB - Josh Jacobs | WR - Hunter Renfrow, Bryan Edwards, Zay Jones | TE - Darren Waller | OL - Kolton Miller, John Simpson, Andre James, Alex Leatherwood, Brandon Parker

DL - Yannick Ngakoue, Johnathan Hankins, Quinton Jefferson, Maxx Crosby | LB - K.J. Wright, Denzel Perryman, Cory Littleton | CB - Amik Robertson, Casey Heyward Jr. | S - Tre'von Moehrig, Johnathan Abram | K - Daniel Carlson | P - A.J. Cole

Kansas City Chiefs

QB - Patrick Mahomes | RB - Darrel Williams | WR - Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson | TE - Travis Kelce | OL - Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Andrew Wylie

DL - Chris Jones, Jarran Reed, Derrick Nnadi, Frank Clark | LB - Nick Bolton, Ben Niemann, Willie Gay | CB - Charvarius Ward, L'Jarius Sneed | S - Juan Thornhill, Tyrann Mathieu | K - Harrison Butker | P - Tommy Townsend

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar