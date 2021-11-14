Raiders vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and picks - November 14, 2021 | NFL Week 10

The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Sin City to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football in Week 10.

The Chiefs offense has yet to find its rhythm, but they have managed to string together a run of two straight wins. Neither was convincing, and both victories were primarily due to some terrific work from the Kansas City defense.

The Raiders' off-field troubles finally caught up with them last week as they succumbed to a surprising 23-16 loss to the New York Giants. Derek Carr managed to rack up 296 passing yards, but his two interceptions proved costly.

Neither team is at their potent best, but regardless, both cannot afford a defeat on Sunday.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs match details

When: Sunday, November 14, 8:20 p.m. EST

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs betting odds

Spreads

Las Vegas Raiders: +2.5 (-105)

Kansas City Chiefs: -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Las Vegas Raiders: +120

Kansas City Chiefs: -140

Totals

Las Vegas Raiders: U52.0 (-110)

Kansas City Chiefs: O52.0 (-110)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs betting picks

The over/under is set at 52, which is a stretch, given the offensive troubles that both teams are currently facing. Take the under for this game.

Only three teams have been worse than the Chiefs against the run this season. Josh Jacobs' rushing yards over/under is set at 56.5. It's a no-brainer pick.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs key injuries

Las Vegas Raiders

S Tyree Gillespie (Hamstring): Out

LB Nick Kwiakoski (Ankle): Out

Kansas City Chiefs

OL Lucas Niang (Ribs): Out

OT Mike Remmers (Knee): Out

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs head-to-head

The Raiders and Chiefs have faced off 124 times in the NFL. Kansas City holds a 68-54-2 lead in the overall head-to-head.

The two teams last met during the 2020 season. The Chiefs won 35-31.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Prediction

The Chiefs are marginal favorites heading into this game, but if the Raiders' offense finds their groove, expect Las Vegas to cause a minor upset.

Prediction: The Raiders win with a game-winning field goal.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar