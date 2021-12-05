×
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 13 

Param Nagda
ANALYST
Modified Dec 05, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Raiders and Washington.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team injury report

Las Vegas Raiders

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Carl NassibDEKneeOut
Patrick OnwuasorLBHamstringOut
Darren WallerTEBack/KneeOut
DeSean JacksonWRCalfQuestionable
Nick KwiatkoskiLBAnkleQuestionable
Keisean NixonCBAnkleQuestionable
Josh JacobsRBAnkleQuestionable

Washington Football Team

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Landon CollinsSFootOut
J. D. McKissicRBConcussionOut
Wes SchweitzerGAnkleOut
Benjamin St-JusteDBConcussionOut
Tyler LarsenCKneeQuestionable
Curtis SamuelWRGroinQuestionable
Ricky Seals-JonesTEHipQuestionable
Ereck Flowers Sr.OTFootQuestionable

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team starting lineup

Las Vegas Raiders

QB - Derek Carr | RB - Josh Jacobs | WR - Zay Jones, Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow | TE - Foster Moreau | OL - Kolton Miller, John Simpson, Andre James, Alex Leatherwood, Brandon Parker

DE - Yannick Ngakoue, Johnathan Hankins, Quinton Jefferson, Maxx Crosby | LB - K.J. Wright, Denzel Perryman, Cory Littleton | CB - Nate Hobbs, Casey Hayward Jr. | S - Tre'von Moehrig, Johnathan Abram | K - Daniel Carlson | P - AJ Cole

Washington Football Team

QB - Taylor Heinicke | RB - Antonio Gibson | WR - Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries | TE - Logan Thomas | OL - Charles Leno Jr., Ereck Flowers, Keith Ismael, Brandon Scherff, Cornelius Lucas

DL - James Smith-Williams, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Casey Toohill | LB - Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis, Khaleke Hudson | CB - Kendall Fuller, William Jackson III | S - Dashazor Everett, Kamren Curl | K - Joey Slye | P - Tress Way

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
