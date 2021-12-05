Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 13 

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Raiders and Washington.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team injury report
Las Vegas Raiders
Washington Football Team
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team starting lineup
Las Vegas Raiders
QB - Derek Carr | RB - Josh Jacobs | WR - Zay Jones, Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow | TE - Foster Moreau | OL - Kolton Miller, John Simpson, Andre James, Alex Leatherwood, Brandon Parker
DE - Yannick Ngakoue, Johnathan Hankins, Quinton Jefferson, Maxx Crosby | LB - K.J. Wright, Denzel Perryman, Cory Littleton | CB - Nate Hobbs, Casey Hayward Jr. | S - Tre'von Moehrig, Johnathan Abram | K - Daniel Carlson | P - AJ Cole
Washington Football Team
QB - Taylor Heinicke | RB - Antonio Gibson | WR - Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries | TE - Logan Thomas | OL - Charles Leno Jr., Ereck Flowers, Keith Ismael, Brandon Scherff, Cornelius Lucas
DL - James Smith-Williams, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Casey Toohill | LB - Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis, Khaleke Hudson | CB - Kendall Fuller, William Jackson III | S - Dashazor Everett, Kamren Curl | K - Joey Slye | P - Tress Way