Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 13 

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Raiders and Washington.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team injury report

Las Vegas Raiders

Player Position Injury Game Status Carl Nassib DE Knee Out Patrick Onwuasor LB Hamstring Out Darren Waller TE Back/Knee Out DeSean Jackson WR Calf Questionable Nick Kwiatkoski LB Ankle Questionable Keisean Nixon CB Ankle Questionable Josh Jacobs RB Ankle Questionable

Washington Football Team

Player Position Injury Game Status Landon Collins S Foot Out J. D. McKissic RB Concussion Out Wes Schweitzer G Ankle Out Benjamin St-Juste DB Concussion Out Tyler Larsen C Knee Questionable Curtis Samuel WR Groin Questionable Ricky Seals-Jones TE Hip Questionable Ereck Flowers Sr. OT Foot Questionable

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team starting lineup

Las Vegas Raiders

QB - Derek Carr | RB - Josh Jacobs | WR - Zay Jones, Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow | TE - Foster Moreau | OL - Kolton Miller, John Simpson, Andre James, Alex Leatherwood, Brandon Parker

DE - Yannick Ngakoue, Johnathan Hankins, Quinton Jefferson, Maxx Crosby | LB - K.J. Wright, Denzel Perryman, Cory Littleton | CB - Nate Hobbs, Casey Hayward Jr. | S - Tre'von Moehrig, Johnathan Abram | K - Daniel Carlson | P - AJ Cole

Washington Football Team

QB - Taylor Heinicke | RB - Antonio Gibson | WR - Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries | TE - Logan Thomas | OL - Charles Leno Jr., Ereck Flowers, Keith Ismael, Brandon Scherff, Cornelius Lucas

DL - James Smith-Williams, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Casey Toohill | LB - Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis, Khaleke Hudson | CB - Kendall Fuller, William Jackson III | S - Dashazor Everett, Kamren Curl | K - Joey Slye | P - Tress Way

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar