Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team prediction, odds, Picks & Betting Trends - NFL Week 13 

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team match details for NFL Week 13

Date: December 5th, 2021

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Time: 4:05 pm EST

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team betting odds

Spreads

Las Vegas Raiders: -1.5 (-110)

Washington Football Team: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Las Vegas Raiders: -120

Washington Football Team: EVEN

Over/Under

Las Vegas Raiders: U48.0 (-110)

Washington Football Team: O48.0 (-110)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team betting picks

Washington has the third-worst pass defense in the NFL, which bodes well for Derek Carr and the Raiders offense. Expect them to move the ball downfield, even without Darren Waller. Take the Raiders to cover the spread and get the win.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team betting trends

In five of Washington's last six games, the total has gone under, while it has hit the over in 19 of the Raiders' last 27 games.

The Raiders are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team key injuries

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders will be without three players on Sunday: defensive end Carl Nassib (knee), linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring) and tight end Darren Waller (back/knee).

The team has also listed four other players as questionable for the game against Washington: wide receiver DeSean Jackson (calf), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle), cornerback Keisean Nixon (ankle) and running back Josh Jacobs (ankle).

Washington Football Team

Washington also ruled out four players for the game on Sunday: safety Landon Collins (foot), running back J.D. McKissic (concussion), guard Wes Schweitzer (ankle) and defensive back Benjamin St-Juste (concussion).

They have also listed four players as questionable for the game against the Raiders: center Tyler Larsen (knee), wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin), tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (hip) and offensive tackle Erick Flowers Sr. (foot).

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team head-to-head

The two teams have met 14 times in the NFL. The Raiders lead the all-time head-to-head series 8-6.

But Washington has enjoyed more success in this fixture of late. They have won each of their past three meetings. The two teams last met during the 2017 season, when Washington won 27-10.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team prediction

The Raiders are the slight favorites heading into the game on Sunday and will likely be the ones to emerge victorious.

Prediction: The Raiders win by less than seven points.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar