NFL Free Agency: 5 players the LA Rams should target

The Los Angeles Rams roster is in remarkably good shape ahead of the 2021 NFL season. On paper, they are arguably even better than the team that reached the Super Bowl in 2019.

After acquiring quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions via trade, the Rams added linebacker Ernest Jones and speedy wide receiver Tutu Atwell to the roster from the 2021 NFL draft.

These three additions further bolstered what was already a stacked team. But no roster is ever complete. Even with slim pickings this time of year, the Rams can target players to improve the team.

Here are five players they should target.

Five free agents who should be in the LA Rams' radar

#1 - Richard Sherman, CB

Richard Sherman was once the best cornerback in the league but is now in the twilight years of his career.

He suffered the biggest dip of his career last season, earning a 67.7 grade from PFF, a far cry from the 88.9 he received in 2019.

The Rams don't need a starting cornerback, but the addition of Sherman for his playoff experience and perhaps as a safety could further improve an already impressive secondary.

Richard Sherman says he would be "ecstatic" if he does return to the 49ershttps://t.co/vYpsirLg5Q pic.twitter.com/Ryepqdplmp — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) May 5, 2021

#2 - Tyler Eifert, TE

Tyler Eifert will turn 31 in September.

The tight end, who has a reputation for constantly being on the IR, has quietly been available for 31 of the last 32 games. In 2020, Eifert notched 349 yards and two touchdowns.

The veteran could fit in nicely with Tyler Higbee, the team's first-choice tight end.

Thank you @tylereifert for the memories you gave us in Cincinnati! - All Bengal Fans



2015 Tyler Eifert Highlights #bengals #MulletPower pic.twitter.com/FAdCmObg2E — Bengal Jim’s BTR (@bengaljims_BTR) March 25, 2020

#3 - Trey Burton, TE

Another veteran tight end that the Rams could target is Trey Burton.

The 29-year-old played in 13 games for the Colts in 2020 and caught for 250 yards and three touchdowns. Burton would be a good veteran presence in the locker room and a solid target for Stafford on the field.

#4 - Devonta Freeman, RB

The Rams could use more depth at running back behind Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson.

Ex-Falcons running back Devonta Freeman, 29, could reliably fill the need. He played only five games last season, rushing for 172 yards and a touchdown. As the third-choice running back on the depth chart, Freeman could be a quality addition to the Rams roster.

# 1 Duke Johnson, RB

Another running back that the Rams could have a look at is former Houston Texans player Duke Johnson.

The 27-year-old played in only 11 games last season, rushing for 235 yards and a touchdown last season. PFF graded him 62.6 in 2020, a drop-off from 74.2 in 2019.

Johnson could be a great third option who could possibly push higher on the depth chart this season.