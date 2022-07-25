NFL Countdown: Rams expand league's horizons by relocating to the West Coast

In 1946, the Rams began their first residency in Los Angeles, one that would last almost 50 years. The franchise began operations in 1936 under the guise of the Cleveland Rams.

However, their time in Ohio was a turbulent one, with multiple stadium moves and mixed on-field returns. Later though, they were crowned NFL champions in 1945.

However, for Rams owner Dan Reeves, that wasn't enough to make up for a decade of instability. He decided it was time for some drastic action and requested permission from the NFL to move the team west to Los Angeles.

However, the league refused, so Reeves decided to play hard ball, threatening to leave the league or disband the team altogether if his demands were not met. The Rams had a deal in place to lease the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Also, a move west would make the NFL the first coast-to-coast professional sports league in America. Eventually, the league relented and agreed to Reeves' request.

However, while the Rams’ move west broadened horizons for the NFL and created the first coast-to-coast professional sports franchise in America, it was another aspect of the move that was truly groundbreaking and of great historical importance.

While negotiating the lease for the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Rams had to agree to one specific precondition, which was that they had to sign at least one African-American player to their roster. Reeves agreed, and the wheels of change were set in motion, whether the other owners liked it or not.

Rams honor their agreement as NFL welcomes its first black player

On March 21, 1946, the Los Angeles Rams signed former UCLA running back Kenny Washington, making him the first black player to sign a professional contract in the National Football League.

Washington was a backfield star for UCLA, breaking the school record for rushing yards, which would stand for over three decades.

In 1939, Washington would lead the nation in total offense and was the first consensus all-American in UCLA history. Upon graduation in 1940, George Halas, the owner of the Chicago Bears, expressed his desire to sign him.

However, he did not get the support from other NFL owners, as integration was not permitted at the time, and such a decision would have required universal support from all owners.

Washington spent five years playing for the Hollywood Bears of the Pacific Coast Professional Football League, until the Los Angeles Rams came calling in 1946.

He went on to spend three seasons with the Rams, but a decade of football had already taken its toll on his body. He had undergone five knee operations by the time he suited up for the Rams.

Even so, he quickly became a fan favorite in LA, and huge crowds would follow Washington wherever he played. 80,000 people were in attendance for his last game in 1948, giving him a standing ovation as he left the field at the Memorial Coliseum for the final time.

Washington famously attended UCLA with Jackie Robinson, who broke the race barrier in Major League Baseball the year after Washington. Robinson is celebrated as a pioneer and a hero by the MLB.

Washington was a two-sport superstar and also played baseball for the Bruins. The majority of the staff at UCLA considered Washington to be the superior athlete. Despite this, Washington is practically unknown by today's NFL fans, whereas Jackie Robinson is universally recognized and celebrated.

Author and former sportscaster Dan Taylor wrote a book chronicling the career of Kenny Washington, and during an interview with The Sun, he explained why he thinks the duo are treated so differently:

"In terms of the NFL, just playing Devil’s Advocate here, Kenny basically — we talk of him and he’s mentioned as the Jackie Robinson of the NFL. But in reality, up through 1933, there were African Americans in the game. There were about half a dozen.

"When Joe Lillard was cut by the Chicago Cardinals, the league adopted this unofficial wink wink, 'We’re not going to sign black players' policy. There had been an issue with Lillard and players from the South. The games just disintegrated into brawls. Players from the South taking out there feelings on Lillard and turning games into melees."

Taylor continued:

"So there were teams that just didn’t want to touch black players because there were really good players coming out of the South, and there were other reasons of course.

"I think that the league has to look at that and say, ‘If we recognize Kenny, we do a disservice to Paul Robeson and others who played in the late ’20s, early ’30s.’

"That’s just my assumption looking at it. But still, there was a 12-year ban. Kenny endured a lot in his three years with the Rams. He took a lot of abuse, and I do think that the NFL should recognize him. I really do."

Washington may not be as universally recognized as Robinson, but his impact on the NFL is undeniable. Within months, the Rams had already signed a second African American player, as Washington's former UCLA teammate, Woody Strode joined him in LA.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Dan Taylor and H/T Sportskeeda

