Rams-Ravens weather report: What's in store for Week 14 at M&T Bank Stadium?

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season on Sunday, Dec. 10. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to commence at 1:00 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland.

The Ravens (9-3) are leading the AFC North and have all but confirmed a playoff berth. Meanwhile, the Rams (6-6) are second in the NFC West and will look to extend their three-game win streak this weekend.

What is the weather like in Baltimore on Sunday?

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will play in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season

Ahead of the Rams-Ravens clash, fans have been curious to know if the weather could impact the game in Baltimore.

According to reports, there's a 33.3% chance it could rain at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday. The temperature at the ground is expected to be around 38.7°F, with clear skies.

NFL Weather also reports that the wind direction will be NW at 22.1mph.

Rams vs. Ravens history and H2H record

The Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens have played each other eight times. The Rams have won three games while the Ravens have emerged victorious on five occasions.

The last time these two teams met was in Jan. 2022, when the Rams recorded a narrow 20-19 win over the Ravens.

NFL Week 14: How to watch Rams vs. Ravens live?

The Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 14 NFL game will air on FOX. Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston will be in the commentary booth for the matchup, while Pam Oliver will report from the sidelines.

Davis will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Johnston will provide color commentary for the Rams-Ravens game on Sunday. The contest can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

