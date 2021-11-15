Rams vs. 49ers injury report and starting lineup - November 15, 2021 | NFL Week 10

The Los Angeles Rams will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to Levi's Stadium to take on the struggling San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

The Rams succumbed to their second loss of the season in Week 9 against the red-hot Tennessee Titans. Their offense was held to a season-low 16 points as quarterback Matthew Stafford struggled to finish promising drives with scores. The Rams suffered a huge blow last Friday as wide receiver Robert Woods suffered a season-ending ACL injury. But the arrival of Odell Beckham Jr., who could make his Rams debut on Monday, should soften the blow.

The 49ers' season went from bad to worse, as they were on the receiving end of a 31-17 humbling against the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona was without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, which made the optics of the loss look even poorer. At 3-5, the 49ers' hopes of earning a playoff spot are minuscule. The team could opt to play the rest of the season with rookie Trey Lance under center to ensure he's prepared to be the full-time starter during the 2022 season.

But who will play under center on Monday night? Take a look at the injury report and starting lineup for both teams:

Rams vs. 49ers injury report

Los Angeles Rams

Player Position Injury Game Status Robert Woods WR Knee Out Brian Allen OL Elbow Questionable Von Miller OLB Ankle Questionable Darious Williams CB Ankle Questionable Ben Skowronek WR Thigh Questionable Dont'e Deayon CB Thigh Questionable

San Francisco 49ers

Player Position Injury Game Status JaMycal Hasty RB Ankle Out Maurice Hurst DL Calf Out Dre Kirkpatrick CB Ankle Out Mohamed Sanu Sr. WR Knee Out Tavon Wilson S Foot Out Jimmie Ward DB Quadricep Questionable Josh Norman CB Rib Questionable Arden Key DL Oblique Questionable

Rams vs. 49ers starting lineups

Los Angeles Rams

QB - Matthew Stafford | RB - Darrell Henderson | WR - Cooper Kupp, Ben Skowronek, Van Jefferson | TE - Tyler Higbee | OL - Joseph Noteboom, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Austin Corbett, Rob Havenstein

DL - A'Shawn Robinson, Greg Gaines, Aaron Donald | LB - Von Miller, Troy Reeder, Travin Howard, Leonard Floyd | CB - Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams | S - Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp| K - Matt Gay| P - Johnny Hekker

San Francisco 49ers

QB - Jimmy Garoppolo | RB - Elijah Mitchell | FB - Kyle Juszczyk | WR - Brandon Aiyuk| WR - Deebo Samuel | TE - Ross Dwelley | LT - Trent Williams | LG - Laken Tomlinson | C - Alex Mack | RG - Daniel Brunskill | RT - Mike McGlinchey

DL - Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, D.J. Jones, Nick Bosa | LB - Azeez Al-Shaair, Fred Warner, Marcell Harris | CB - Emmanuel Moseley, Josh Norman, K'Waun Williams | S - Jimmie Ward, Jaquiski Tartt | K - Joey Slye | P - Mitch Wishnowsky

