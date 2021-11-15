Rams vs. 49ers prediction, odds and picks - November 15, 2021 | NFL Week 10

In the Week 10 finale of the 2021 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams will head to Santa Clara to battle NFC West division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams have had a few ups and downs over the past couple of weeks. Before the trade deadline, the team made a massive acquisition, landing eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller from the Denver Broncos, but lost their Week 9 match against the Tennessee Titans.

Los Angeles added another star to the mix, signing free agent superstar Odell Beckham Jr., who was recently released by the Cleveland Browns. But that same day, they lost standout wide receiver Robert Woods to a season-ending ACL injury.

NFL @NFL Rams WR Robert Woods tore his ACL and will be out for the remainder of the season. (via @TomPelissero Rams WR Robert Woods tore his ACL and will be out for the remainder of the season. (via @TomPelissero) https://t.co/rd8MXVsY1h

For the 49ers, it's been all doom and gloom the past few weeks. They suffered a humiliating 31-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, who played without franchise quarterback Kyler Murray and superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. They have now slipped to 3-5 and will need a minor miracle to make it to the playoffs.

It's a big game for both teams. The Rams can reclaim the top spot in the NFC after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cardinals lost on Sunday, while the 49ers cannot afford to drop a single game if they want to play in mid-January.

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers match details

When: Monday, November 14, 8:20 p.m. EST

Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers betting odds

Spreads

Los Angeles Rams: -3.5 (-115)

San Francisco 49ers: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Los Angeles Rams: -185

San Francisco 49ers: +160

Totals

Los Angeles Rams: O50.0 (-110)

San Francisco 49ers: U50.0 (-110)

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers betting picks

Despite the wide difference in form and fortune, the Rams are only a 3.5 points favorite on Monday. It's as safe a pick as they come, as Los Angeles will easily cover this spread.

With Robert Woods out and Odell Beckham Jr. unlikely to get many snaps or even play, the onus will be on Cooper Kupp to carry the Rams' passing game. The NFL's leader in receiving yards is +175 to notch 100 yards and a touchdown on Monday. It's another pick that is trending towards being a winner.

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers key injuries

Los Angeles Rams

Robert Woods' (knee) season-ending injury is a massive blow to the Rams' Super Bowl aspirations. The veteran wide receiver had 98 yards in Los Angeles' defeat to the Cardinals last week. New acquisition Von Miller (ankle) is also questionable to play.

Cornerback Darious Williams and Dont'e Deayon are suffering ankle and thigh ailments, respectively, but both are expected to suit up on Monday.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have ruled out five players for their game on Monday night. Running back JaMycal Hasty (ankle), defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (calf), cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (ankle), wide receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. (knee) and safety Tavon Wilson (foot) will all miss the game.

Veteran cornerback Josh Norman (rib) is also questionable.

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers head-to-head

The Rams and 49ers have faced off 143 times in the NFL. San Francisco holds a 73-67-3 lead in the overall head-to-head.

The two teams last met during the 2020 season. The 49ers won 23-20. San Francisco has won each of its last four games against Los Angeles. The Rams last beat their division rivals during the 2018 NFL season.

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Prediction

There isn't much to suggest the 49ers can pull off an upset win on Monday night. Marred by injuries and still unsure who the starting quarterback should be, San Francisco doesn't seem equipped to beat the Rams on Monday night.

Prediction: The Rams score over 30 points in a blowout win.

