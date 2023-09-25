Rams vs. Bengals prediction, odds, and betting tips, September 25, 2023

The Los Angeles Rams head to Cincinnati to play the Bengals on Monday, Sept. 25 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Los Angeles are 1-1 this season and are coming off a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Cincinnati, meanwhile, are 0-2 this year.

Last week, the Rams suffered a 30-23 home loss to the 49ers after beating the Seattle Seahawks 30-13 on the road in Week 1.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, has started the season 0-2 and are coming off a 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. In Week 1, the Bengals lost the Browns 24-3 as Joe Burrow has struggled, as he's dealing with a calf injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Heading into this matchup, Joe Burow is considered a game-time decision with the calf injury. However, star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase says he doesn't expect his quarterback to play.

"I told him back then, don’t play until you’re 100 percent ready to play. So, I don’t know what he’s doing... If I had to guess, I would say no. I would say no because I been [telling] him no."

Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals prediction

The Rams are two-point underdogs, while the over/under is set at 43.5.

The big question heading into this matchup is whether or not Burrow will play, which will no doubt impact how the line moves. Through two weeks, Burrow has struggled badly, as the calf has been a problem for him.

If Burrow does play, he doesn't have the ability to scramble or roll out of the pocket to extend plays. Aaron Donald should also have a lot of success against the Bengals offensive line which has struggled early this year.

Los Angeles' defense also has been solid this season, as the Rams should be able to get after whichever quarterback plays and get the road win here.

Prediction: Rams 23, Bengals 20

Rams are on the road against the Bengals

Rams vs. Bengals Betting Tips

Tip 1: Los Angeles Rams ML +105

Tip 2: Los Angeles Rams +2 -110

Tip 3: Matthew Stafford over 1.5 passing TDs -125

Tip 4: Puka Nacua over 68.5 receiving yards -115

Rams vs. Bengals head-to-head record

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals have played each other 15 times, with Cincinnati leading the all-time series 8-7. However, the last time the teams played was in Super Bowl LVI in 2022 where the Los Angeles Rams won 23-20.

Where to watch Rams vs. Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams head to Cincinnati to play the Bengals on Monday, Sept. 25 at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Paycor Stadium and can be seen live on ESPN.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Rams Bengals 2 votes