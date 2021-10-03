Rams vs Cardinals: Starting lineup and injury report - October 3 | NFL 2021-22 Season

Two of the NFL's best-performing quarterbacks go head-to-head as the Arizona Cardinals travel to face the Los Angeles Rams with both teams seeking to keep their unbeaten records alive.

Matthew Stafford has become an instant hit in Tinseltown, taking no time to settle into Sean McVay's offense and producing a trio of masterful performances. Stafford's early chemistry with Cooper Kupp is made for the big screen, while last week's 34-24 win over the reigning champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to go 3-0 was a statement of intent from this Super Bowl contender.

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have taken many by surprise in 2021. The third-year quarterback's dazzling displays, coupled with a raging defensive front led by Chander Jones and JJ Watt, has proved a winning formula. The Cardinals have knocked off the well-fancied Tennessee Titans, the fiesty Minnesota Vikings and the downbeat Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their trip to SoFi Staidum.

One thing is for certain, one of these teams will maintain their perfect record while the other will fall to defeat for the first time in 2021 following this divisional clash between teams that are at the top of the NFC West.

Rams vs Cardinals injury report

Los Angeles Rams

Darrell Henderson is listed as questionable but head coach Sean McVay admitted the running back will play on Sunday, taking some of the load off Sony Michel, who carried the ball 20 times in last week's win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo is likely to come off the injured reserve list and join the active roster after missing the first three games of the season, but offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. is expected to remain on IR for Week 4. Leonard Floyd missed practice earlier in the week with an ankle injury, but the inside linebacker will suit up at SoFi Stadium.

Arizona Cardinals

There are a number of concerns about Kyler Murray's offensive line heading into the Cards' trip to LA, with left guard Justin Pugh (back), right guard Justin Murray (back) and right tackle Kelvin Beachum (ribs) listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game.

Special teams player Eno Benjamin is the only confirmed absence for Kliff Kingbury's side.

Rams vs Cardinals starting lineup

Los Angeles Rams

QB - Matthew Stafford | HB - Sony Michel | WR - Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Robert Woods | TE - Tyler Higbee | OL - Andrew Whitworth, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Austin Corbett, Rob Havenstein.

DL - A'Shawn Robinson, Sebastien Joseph-Day, Aaron Donald | LB - Terrell Lewis, Leonard Floyd, Kenny Young, Troy Reeder | CB - Darious Williams, Jalen Ramsey | S - Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rupp

Arizona Cardinals

QB - Kyler Murray | HB - Chase Edmons | WR - A.J. Green, DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk | TE - Maxx Williams | OL - D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Justin Murray, Kelvin Beachum

DL - Leki Fotu, Rashard Lawrence, J.J. Watt | LB - Chandler Jones, Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins, Markus Golden | CB - Robert Alford, Byron Murphy | S -Jalen Thompson, Budda Baker.

