Rams vs Colts: Injury report and starting lineup - September 19th | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Indianapolis Colts host the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

The Los Angeles Rams won their first game of the season last week, in Sunday Night Football prime time. The Rams beat the Chicago Bears 34-14 and will want to win again to start the season 2-0.

The Indianapolis Colts lost their first game to the Seattle Seahawks. With Russell Wilson throwing for four touchdowns and Tyler Lockett receiving 100 yards, the Hawks outscored the Colts 28-16. The Indianapolis team wants to win to avoid a terrifying 0-2.

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts injury report

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams had their hands full with injury reports this week. However, the team does not have any players carrying any injury status for the game.

Offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, linebacker Terrell Lewis, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, and wide receiver DeSean Jackson did not participate in practice some day this week. They were all rested.

The other DNP players on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday were DLs Sebastian Joseph-Day and A'Shawn Robinson, both with knee issues, and WR Ben Skowronek (forearm).

All Rams players had full participation in Friday's practice.

The Rams injury report indicates that all players will be available Sunday against the Colts.

Indianapolis Colts

Trying to avoid the feared 0-2, the Colts have many problems for the game.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) and tackle/guard Braden Smith (foot) are out.

C/G Quenton Nelson (foot/back), OT Eric Fisher (Achilles), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), S Khari Willis (illness), S Julian Blackmon (back), WR Parris Campbell (abdomen), and WR Michael Pittman Jr. (ankle) are all questionable.

Also, LB Darius Leonard (ankle/illness), DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), WR Mike Strachan (ankle), TE Jack Doyle (not injury related - resting veteran), and DT DeForest Buckner (groin) do not carry any injury status. Still, all lost practice during the week or were at least LP.

Kevin Bowen @KBowen1070



OUT: Braden Smith (foot), Xavier Rhodes (calf)



Questionable: About a million players.



Darius Leonard is good to go for Sunday.



On a week like this, I'd rather have Smith than Eric Fisher, who was FULL on Friday, which is a good sign. Final #Colts Injury Report:

OUT: Braden Smith (foot), Xavier Rhodes (calf)

Questionable: About a million players.

Darius Leonard is good to go for Sunday.



OUT: Braden Smith (foot), Xavier Rhodes (calf)



Questionable: About a million players.



Darius Leonard is good to go for Sunday.



On a week like this, I’d rather have Smith than Eric Fisher, who was FULL on Friday, which is a good sign.

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts starting lineups

Los Angeles Rams

QB - Matthew Stafford | RB - Darrell Henderson Jr. | WR - Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson | TE - Tyler Higbee | OL - Andrew Whitworth, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Austin Corbett, Rob Havenstein

DL - A'Shawn Robinson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Aaron Donald | LB - Justin Hollins, Kenny Young, Troy Reeder, Leonard Floyd | CB - Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams, David Long Jr. | S - Taylor Rapp, Jordan Fuller | K - Matt Gay | P - Johnny Hekker

Indianapolis Colts

QB - Carson Wentz| RB - Jonathan Taylor | WR - Parris Campbell (Q), Mike Strachan, Zach Pascal | TE - Jack Doyle | OL - Eric Fisher (Q), Quenton Nelson (Q), Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski, Matt Pryor.

DL - Al-Quadin Muhammed, Kwity Paye (Q), DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart | LB - Darius Leonard, Zaire Franklin, | CB - Rock Ya-Sin, BoPete Keyes, Kenny Moore II | S - Julian Blackmon (Q), Khari Willis (Q) | K - Rodrigo Blankenship | P - Rigoberto Sanchez.

