Rams vs Giants prediction, odds, and picks - October 17 | NFL season 2021-22

The Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants clash in Week 6. The two teams are seemingly heading down different paths in 2021. The Giants lost to the Cowboys last week, and they are battling injuries. The Rams, meanwhile, got their season back on track as they downed the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.

East meets west in this Week 6 matchup, and it is crunch time for both sides. The Rams hope to continue their momentum, whereas the Giants need to re-establish their confidence and momentum. It's a big game, and here are the essential details.

New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Rams match details

Fixture - New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Rams | Week 6 of the NFL 2021 regular season.

Date and Time - Sunday 17th October, 1 PM EST

Venue - Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Rams betting odds

Spread:

Giants: +8, -110

Rams: -8, -100

Moneyline:

Giants: +320

Rams: -400

Totals:

Giants: U 48.5

Rams: O 48.5

New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Rams picks

Understandably, the bookmakers favor the Rams. Sean McVay's side is a powerhouse amongst the NFL, and they should have too much firepower and talent to beat the Giants and cover in this game.

New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Rams injury news

The headlines emerging from New Jersey are that Daniel Jones will play and lead Big Blue out onto the field. The negative news is that star running back Saquon Barkley is out due to his injury against the Cowboys. Number one wide receiver Kenny Golladay is out, while rookie wideout Kadarius Toney is questionable.

Dan Salomone @Dan_Salomone QB Daniel Jones practiced fully today.Statuses for Giants vs. Rams:OUT:

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

WR Kenny Golladay (knee)

LB Justin Hillard (Achilles/IR)QUESTIONABLE:

OL Ben Bredeson (hand)

WR Darius Slayton (hamstring)

OL Andrew Thomas (foot)

WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) QB Daniel Jones practiced fully today.Statuses for Giants vs. Rams:OUT:

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

WR Kenny Golladay (knee)

LB Justin Hillard (Achilles/IR)QUESTIONABLE:

OL Ben Bredeson (hand)

WR Darius Slayton (hamstring)

OL Andrew Thomas (foot)

WR Kadarius Toney (ankle)

As for the Rams, the only concern surrounds Aaron Donald. The best defensive player in the game took no part at Wednesday's practice. Furthermore, he was limited on Thursday. The Rams attempt to monitor Donald's reps in practice, plus they try and give him as much rest as possible. The injury report may not matter come game time, but Donald's status is worth monitoring.

New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Rams prediction

Yes, flying cross country and playing a morning game is difficult. Nevertheless, the Rams are far too talented and powerful to lose to the Giants. Matthew Stafford and his teammates will win comfortably and carry on their excellent form.

