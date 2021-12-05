Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars prediction, odds, Picks & Betting Trends - NFL Week 13 

Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars match details for NFL Week 13

Date: December 5th, 2021

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Time: 4:05 pm EST

Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars betting odds

Spreads

Los Angeles Rams: -13.0 (-115)

Jacksonville Jaguars: +13.0 (-105)

Moneyline

Los Angeles Rams: -750

Jacksonville Jaguars: +500

Over/Under

Los Angeles Rams: U48.0 (-110)

Jacksonville Jaguars: O48.0 (-110)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars betting picks

The Rams may be winless in their last three games, but all their defeats have come to strong Super Bowl contenders. The Jaguars are contenders to pick in the top 3 in the 2022 NFL draft. Expect the Rams to cover the spread on Sunday.

The Rams will likely score plenty of points in this game but limit the Jaguars to minimal offense. They might score over 30, but it's unlikely the Jaguars will contribute much to the game total. Bet the under.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars betting trends

Both teams are 4-7 against the spread this season.

The game total in nine of the Jaguars' 11 games has gone under. This season, the over has hit in six of the Rams' 11 matches.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars key injuries

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams' offense has multiple players who have been listed as questionable for the game against the Jaguars. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has a hip issue while running back Darrell Henderson Jr. is nursing a thigh injury. Offensive lineman Rob Havenstein is also questionable with a foot injury.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are relatively healthy, heading into their game against the Rams. But they will be without cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who couldn't clear the league's concussion protocol in time. Running back James Robinson is also questionable due to a heel/knee injury.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars head-to-head

The Rams and Jaguars have met only four times in the NFL. Los Angeles holds a 4-1 lead in the all-time head-to-head series between the two teams.

The Rams' only loss to the Jaguars was a 23-20 defeat after overtime during the 2009 NFL season. They last met during the 2017 season, when Los Angeles won 27-17.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars prediction

It's a battle between bruised giants and hapless minnows. The Jaguars have already pulled off the upset of the season when they beat the Buffalo Bills, but they likely won't be able to repeat their heroics on Sunday.

Prediction: The Rams win by over 14 points.

