Rams vs Saints Inactives: Who is out for Week 16 TNF?

The Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints will battle in a game with playoff implications for both. With the Saints (7-7) leading the NFC South, getting past the Rams would solidify their lead in the division.

The Rams currently occupy the No. 7 seed in the NFC and have a nice lead over the Seattle Seahawks. A win over the Saints will give them a healthy lead over both in the race for the last playoff spot (the Saints are currently behind the Seahawks).

But in such a big game for both teams, who will play on Thursday Night Football?

NFL inactive today for Rams vs. Saints

Los Angeles Rams:

Tre Tomlinson - OUT

Joe Noteboom - QUESTIONABLE

New Orleans Saints:

Isaiah Foskey - OUT

Lonnie Johnson Jr. - OUT

Ryan Ramczyk - OUT

Payton Turner - OUT

Kendre Miller - QUESTIONABLE

So, the Saints appear to be a little more banged up heading into this game. Los Angeles looks healthy, and given the stage of the season, that can only mean good things for Sean McVay's team.

Who should you start today for Rams vs Saints?

Players you could start for your fantasy team tonight include Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, Alvin Kamara and Matthew Stafford.

Los Angeles has won four out of its last five games as its resurgent form under Stafford has seen it catapult into a playoff position. With a host of weapons that have been firing of late, including Kupp and Nacua, both loom large for the Saints if they are to secure a win.

Kyren Williams has also been a good surprise for Los Angeles this season. He has totaled 953 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns as he has been the lead back for McVay's team.

As for the Saints, they are 2-3 in their last five games but have won their previous two after snapping a three-game losing streak.

Derek Carr and the offense have scored 28 and 24 points in their last two games. Meanwhile, the stout defense has only given up six points in both games, so things are starting to click for the Saints.

But will that defense handle the attacking weapons at Stafford's disposal? We think that Los Angeles will continue on their winning ways at SoFi Stadium.