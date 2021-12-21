Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 15 

Ahead of this key divisional battle, check out the injury report and starting lineup for the Rams and Seahawks:
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks injury report
Los Angeles Rams injury report
Seattle Seahawks injury report
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks starting lineup
Los Angeles Rams
QB - Matthew Stafford | RB - Sony Michel | WR - Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Van Jefferson | TE - Tyler Higbee | OL - Andrew Whitworth, David Edwards, Coleman Shelton, Austin Corbett, AJ Jackson
DL - A'Shawn Robinson, Greg Gaines, Aaron Donald | LB - Von Miller, Troy Reeder, Ernest Jones, Leonard Floyd | CB - Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams | S - Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp | K - Matt Gay | P - Johnny Hekker
Seattle Seahawks
QB - Russell Wilson | RB - Rashaad Penny | WR - Dee Eskridge, DK Metcalf, Freddie Swain | TE - Will Dissly | OL - Duane Brown, Damien Lewis, Ethan Pocic, Gabe Jackson, Jake Curhan
DL - Rasheem Green, Poona Ford, Al Woods, Robert Nkemdiche | LB - Jordyn Brooks, Bobby Wagner, Benson Mayowa | CB - Blessuan Austin, Sidney Jones IV | SS - Ryan Neal, Quandre Diggs | K - Jason Myers | P - Michael Dickson