Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 15 

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Param Nagda
ANALYST
Modified Dec 21, 2021 07:17 PM IST
Preview

Ahead of this key divisional battle, check out the injury report and starting lineup for the Rams and Seahawks:

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks injury report

Los Angeles Rams injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Tyler HigbeeTECOVID-19Out
Rob HavensteinRTCOVID-19Out
Von MillerLBCOVID-19Out
Jordan FullerSCOVID-19Out
Christian RozeboomLBCOVID-19Out
Terell BurgessSCOVID-19Out
Cam AkersRBAchillesOut

Seattle Seahawks injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Alex CollinsRBIllnessOut
Travis HomerRBCOVID-19Out
Tyler LockettWRIllnessOut
Brandon ShellRTCOVID-19Out
Byron MoneDTCOVID-19Out
Kerry Hyder Jr.DECOVID-19Out
D.J. ReedCBCOVID-19Out

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks starting lineup

Los Angeles Rams

QB - Matthew Stafford | RB - Sony Michel | WR - Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Van Jefferson | TE - Tyler Higbee | OL - Andrew Whitworth, David Edwards, Coleman Shelton, Austin Corbett, AJ Jackson

DL - A'Shawn Robinson, Greg Gaines, Aaron Donald | LB - Von Miller, Troy Reeder, Ernest Jones, Leonard Floyd | CB - Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams | S - Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp | K - Matt Gay | P - Johnny Hekker

Seattle Seahawks

QB - Russell Wilson | RB - Rashaad Penny | WR - Dee Eskridge, DK Metcalf, Freddie Swain | TE - Will Dissly | OL - Duane Brown, Damien Lewis, Ethan Pocic, Gabe Jackson, Jake Curhan

Also ReadArticle Continues below

DL - Rasheem Green, Poona Ford, Al Woods, Robert Nkemdiche | LB - Jordyn Brooks, Bobby Wagner, Benson Mayowa | CB - Blessuan Austin, Sidney Jones IV | SS - Ryan Neal, Quandre Diggs | K - Jason Myers | P - Michael Dickson

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
