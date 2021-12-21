Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 15 

Ahead of this key divisional battle, check out the injury report and starting lineup for the Rams and Seahawks:

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks injury report

Los Angeles Rams injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Tyler Higbee TE COVID-19 Out Rob Havenstein RT COVID-19 Out Von Miller LB COVID-19 Out Jordan Fuller S COVID-19 Out Christian Rozeboom LB COVID-19 Out Terell Burgess S COVID-19 Out Cam Akers RB Achilles Out

Seattle Seahawks injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Alex Collins RB Illness Out Travis Homer RB COVID-19 Out Tyler Lockett WR Illness Out Brandon Shell RT COVID-19 Out Byron Mone DT COVID-19 Out Kerry Hyder Jr. DE COVID-19 Out D.J. Reed CB COVID-19 Out

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks starting lineup

Los Angeles Rams

QB - Matthew Stafford | RB - Sony Michel | WR - Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Van Jefferson | TE - Tyler Higbee | OL - Andrew Whitworth, David Edwards, Coleman Shelton, Austin Corbett, AJ Jackson

DL - A'Shawn Robinson, Greg Gaines, Aaron Donald | LB - Von Miller, Troy Reeder, Ernest Jones, Leonard Floyd | CB - Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams | S - Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp | K - Matt Gay | P - Johnny Hekker

Seattle Seahawks

QB - Russell Wilson | RB - Rashaad Penny | WR - Dee Eskridge, DK Metcalf, Freddie Swain | TE - Will Dissly | OL - Duane Brown, Damien Lewis, Ethan Pocic, Gabe Jackson, Jake Curhan

DL - Rasheem Green, Poona Ford, Al Woods, Robert Nkemdiche | LB - Jordyn Brooks, Bobby Wagner, Benson Mayowa | CB - Blessuan Austin, Sidney Jones IV | SS - Ryan Neal, Quandre Diggs | K - Jason Myers | P - Michael Dickson

