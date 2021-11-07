Rams vs. Titans injury report and starting lineup - November 7 | NFL Week 9

The red-hot Los Angeles Rams will welcome the Tennessee Titans to SoFi Stadium in Week 9.
The Rams are 7-1 and currently lead their division, as well as the NFC standings. Matthew Stafford is having an incredible debut season with the Rams. He is a leading candidate to win the NFL MVP award. Los Angeles added eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller to their fearsome defense that already boasts three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald.
Since their surprise loss to the New York Jets, the Tennessee Titans have been on a mission to prove that they are among the best teams in the AFC. Since that defeat, they have beaten the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and the Indianapolis Colts to improve to 6-2 for the season. Derrick Henry's potentially season-ending injury is a massive blow to the Titans. The team signed veteran Adrian Peterson to help fill the void created by Henry's injury.
Ahead of their highly-anticipated clash, let's look at the injury report and starting lineups for both teams:
Rams vs. Titans injury report
Los Angeles Rams
Tennessee Titans
Rams vs. Titans starting lineups
Los Angeles Rams
QB - Matthew Stafford | RB - Darrell Henderson | WR - Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson | TE - Tyler Higbee | OL - Joseph Noteboom, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Austin Corbett, Rob Havenstein
DL - A'Shawn Robinson, Greg Gaines, Aaron Donald | LB - Justin Hollins, Troy Reeder, Travin Howard, Leonard Floyd | CB - Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams | S - Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp| K - Matt Gay| P - Johnny Hekker
Tennessee Titans
QB - Ryan Tannehill | RB - Adrian Peterson | WR - A.J. Brown, Chester Rogers, Cameron Batson | TE - Geoff Swaim | OL - Taylor Lewan, Rodger Saffold, Ben Jones, Dillon Radunz, David Quessenberry
DL - Denico Autry, Tearl Tart, Jeffery Simmons | LB - Bud Dupree, David Long, Nick Dzubnar, Harold Landry | CB - Janoris Jenkins, Kristian Fulton | S - Kevin Byard, Dane Cruikshank | K - Randy Bullock | P - Brett Kern