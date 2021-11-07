×
Rams vs. Titans injury report and starting lineup - November 7 | NFL Week 9

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford
Param Nagda
ANALYST
Modified Nov 07, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Preview

The red-hot Los Angeles Rams will welcome the Tennessee Titans to SoFi Stadium in Week 9.

The Rams are 7-1 and currently lead their division, as well as the NFC standings. Matthew Stafford is having an incredible debut season with the Rams. He is a leading candidate to win the NFL MVP award. Los Angeles added eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller to their fearsome defense that already boasts three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald.

Since their surprise loss to the New York Jets, the Tennessee Titans have been on a mission to prove that they are among the best teams in the AFC. Since that defeat, they have beaten the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and the Indianapolis Colts to improve to 6-2 for the season. Derrick Henry's potentially season-ending injury is a massive blow to the Titans. The team signed veteran Adrian Peterson to help fill the void created by Henry's injury.

Ahead of their highly-anticipated clash, let's look at the injury report and starting lineups for both teams:

Rams vs. Titans injury report

Los Angeles Rams

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Robert Woods WRFootQuestionable
Von MillerLBAnkleQuestionable
Jalen RamseyCBRestQuestionable
Ernest JonesLBIllnessQuestionable
Sebastian Joseph-DayDLChestOut

Tennessee Titans

PlayerPosition InjuryGame Status
Tory CarterFBShoulderQuestionable
Kendall LammTBackQuestionable
Taylor LewanTKneeQuestionable
Monty RiceLBKneeQuestionable
A.J. BrownWRKneeQuestionable
Khari BlasingameFBKneeOut
Nate DavisGConcussionOut
Rashaad EvansLBAnkleOut
Greg MabinCBAnkleOut

Rams vs. Titans starting lineups

Los Angeles Rams

QB - Matthew Stafford | RB - Darrell Henderson | WR - Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson | TE - Tyler Higbee | OL - Joseph Noteboom, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Austin Corbett, Rob Havenstein

DL - A'Shawn Robinson, Greg Gaines, Aaron Donald | LB - Justin Hollins, Troy Reeder, Travin Howard, Leonard Floyd | CB - Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams | S - Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp| K - Matt Gay| P - Johnny Hekker

Tennessee Titans

QB - Ryan Tannehill | RB - Adrian Peterson | WR - A.J. Brown, Chester Rogers, Cameron Batson | TE - Geoff Swaim | OL - Taylor Lewan, Rodger Saffold, Ben Jones, Dillon Radunz, David Quessenberry

DL - Denico Autry, Tearl Tart, Jeffery Simmons | LB - Bud Dupree, David Long, Nick Dzubnar, Harold Landry | CB - Janoris Jenkins, Kristian Fulton | S - Kevin Byard, Dane Cruikshank | K - Randy Bullock | P - Brett Kern

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
