Rams vs. Titans prediction, odds and picks - November 7 | NFL Week 9

The Los Angeles Rams will look to secure another win and continue their reign atop the NFC standings when they host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The Rams have only lost one game this season and are looking like prime contenders to dethrone the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as kings of the NFC. They recently added eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller to their pass rush that already boasts three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner Aaron Donald. The Rams are built to win now and they are winning aplenty.

The Titans have had plenty of highs and lows in the past few weeks. They handed the New York Jets their first win of the season before embarking on a three-game run where they toppled the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts. They were emerging as the team to beat in the AFC, but in Week 8, an injury to Derrick Henry, suspected to be season-ending, severely dented their Super Bowl aspirations.

They now face the daunting test of taking on the Rams.

Rams vs. Titans match details

When: Sunday, November 7, 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Rams vs. Titans betting odds

Spreads

Los Angeles Rams: -7.0 (-115)

Tennessee Titans: +7.0 (-105)

Moneyline

Los Angeles Rams: -350

Tennessee Titans: +275

Totals

Los Angeles Rams: U53.0 (-110)

Tennessee Titans: O53.0 (-110)

Rams vs. Titans betting picks

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp is the lynchpin of the Rams' explosive passing game. The 28-year-old has recorded three straight games with over 100 yards receiving and that streak is almost guaranteed to continue against the Titans, who have a banged-up secondary. Matthew Stafford and Kupp for 300 passing yards and 100 receiving yards, respectively, is a lock.

With Derrick Henry, the Titans will rely heavily on Adrian Peterson and Jeremy McNichols against the Rams. A touchdown parlay of Kupp and either running back has a good chance of paying off.

Rams vs. Titans key injuries

Los Angeles Rams

WR Robert Woods (Foot): Questionable

OLB Von Miller (Ankle): Questionable

CB Jalen Ramsey (Rest): Questionable

Tennessee Titans:

LB Rashad Evans (Ankle): Out

T Taylor Lewan (Knee): Questionable

WR A.J. Brown (Knee): Questionable

Rams vs. Titans head-to-head

The Rams and Titans have faced each other 13 times in the NFL. Los Angeles leads the head-to-head series between the two teams 8-5.

The two teams last met during the 2017 season. The Rams beat the Titans 27-23.

Rams vs. Titans Prediction

Derrick Henry is the heartbeat of the Titans' offense, and perhaps even the franchise, and without him, it'll be difficult for Tennessee to move the ball against a sturdy Rams defense. Los Angeles' offense is irresistible more often than not, and against the Titans' banged-up secondary, expect Kupp and Woods to go off.

Prediction: Rams win by two scores.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar