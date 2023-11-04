Rams Week 9 injury report vs Packers: Latest updates on Puka Nacua, Matthew Stafford and more 

The struggling Green Bay Packers will play another struggling team, the Los Angeles Rams, on Sunday.

The Rams' 43-20 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday marked their third loss in their previous four games. Even worse, Matthew Stafford, the starting quarterback, was sidelined for the whole week in practice due to a thumb injury on his throwing hand.

The Packers should be a little bit more optimistic about their prospects in this game because they have defeated the Rams in their last three meetings. In Week 9, let's see if the Los Angeles team will be playing at full strength.

Los Angeles Rams Week 9 injury report

Entering the Los Angeles Rams' Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't the only injured player on the Rams roster. There are a few other players on the team whose status are currently undetermined.

Players like offensive tackle Rob Havenstein and Stafford did not practice at all during the week, according to head coach Sean McVay's statement from yesterday.

After suffering a calf injury in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys, Havenstein is currently on the mend. Like Stafford, he is still questionable to feature tomorrow.

Linebacker Ernest Jones (knee) was another player who did not practice during the week; however, unlike Stafford and Havenstein, Jones has been declared out of the game. Jones and tight end Hunter Long are not expected to go to Lambeau Field.

WR Puka Nacua, CB Cobie Durant, WR Austin Trammell, P Ethan Evans, WR Ben Skowronek, and DE Larrell Murchison are among the other important players that were limited in Friday's practice and are deemed questionable for Week 9.

Puka Nacua injury status: Latest on Rams WR for Week 9

In Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams recorded seven targets, three catches, and 43 yards. Nevertheless, he had knee swelling when he left the game.

The wide receiver is declared questionable for tomorrow's game against the Packers after being limited in practice on Friday.

Nacua's first season has been nothing short of spectacular thus far. On 61 receptions for 795 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to two four-yard runs, he has gained 795 yards. He's been the target of 89 throws.

Matthew Stafford injury status: Latest on Rams QB for Week 9

While the Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 9, there's only a slight chance that quarterback Matthew Stafford will be available to start.

In Week 8 against the Cowboys, Stafford injured his right thumb; he hasn't practiced this week. The quarterback will be decided at game time, according to head coach Sean McVay.

In the event that Stafford is unable to play, Brett Rypien is likely to start at quarterback after McVay confirmed that Stetson Bennett won't be starting.

This season, Stafford has a 59.7% rate of completion for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

How to watch Rams vs Packers: Week 9 TV channel, live stream details and more

On Sunday, Nov. 5, the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers will face off. Fox will broadcast the game live, with Pam Oliver providing sideline coverage and both Adam Amin and Daryl Johnston in the commentary booth.

NFL+ offers live streaming for every NFL game played in the 2023 regular season and playoffs, including the Super Bowl. For fans who can't see the Week 9 game on Fox, FuboTV will also stream it.

The following details are all you need to watch the game:

Date and Time: Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, 1 p.m. ET

Stadium: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV: Fox

Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline reporter)

Live stream: FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, SlingTV, NFL+, DAZN (Canada)