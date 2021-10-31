NFL Trade Rumors: Rams WR DeSean Jackson could find a new home in Green Bay

Despite his injury history, DeSean Jackson is one of the best deep threats at receiver the NFL has ever seen. With this information on hand, the Los Angeles Rams signed the speedster to a one-year, $4.5 million contract in the off-season.

The vision from Sean McVay was simple: Sign Jackson to stretch the defense and provide room for the running game and fellow receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.

However, as with many things in the NFL, things don't always go as planned and Jackson and the Rams have mutually agreed to seek a trade partner for the 34-year-old receiver.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Rams and WR DeSean Jackson have mutually agreed to seek a trade partner, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo . The 34-year-old can still run, averaging 27.6 yards per catch this year, including a 75-yard TD. The #Rams and WR DeSean Jackson have mutually agreed to seek a trade partner, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The 34-year-old can still run, averaging 27.6 yards per catch this year, including a 75-yard TD.

NFL Trade Rumors: DeSean Jackson could end up with the Packers

Of the many NFL teams that could use the services of DeSean Jackson, perhaps no team has a larger sense of urgency at the position than the Green Bay Packers.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense were recently dealt a bad hand with their two primary receivers, Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, placed on the COVID-19 list as they missed the game this past Thursday vs. the previously undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

To make matters worse, they were already without their third starting receiver, Marquez Valdez-Scantling, who was placed on injured reserve earlier in the season with a hamstring injury.

And by chance, did I mention that during the Cardinals game, starting Packers tight end Robert Tonyan was lost for the season with a torn ACL?

By trading for DeSean Jackson, the Packers could land a receiver that finally seems healthy and eager to contribute to a Super Bowl contender.

When given the opportunity with the Rams this season (and there haven't been many), Jackson displayed the same speed and separation that he has been known for since his days of playing in Andy Reid's Philadelphia Eagles offense.

Would the addition of Jackson make the Packers the prohibited favorites in the NFC?

This question depends a bit more than Jackson's sole addition. Despite the Packers' victory over the Cardinals, receiver A.J. Green made a last-minute blunder by not turning and looking for what could have been the game-winning touchdown.

The NFC is also chock-full of contenders, with the Buccaneers, Cowboys, and Rams having one loss like the Packers and Cardinals.

However, the addition of DeSean Jackson will give Rodgers more weapons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Los Angeles Rams

to be paired with Adams, Lazard and Scantling, who are all scheduled to return soon.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

And who knows what could happen after that.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar