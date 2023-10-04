Randy Gregory landing spots: 3 best destinations for star DE after Broncos release

The Denver Broncos will release defensive end Randy Gregory. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported the news early on Wednesday. The Broncos apparently want to focus on starting their younger defensive players. This leaves Gregory as the odd man out.

The Denver Broncos signed the 30-year-old defensive end to a five-year deal in 2022. The Dallas Cowboys had tried to retain Gregory. The two sides, however, didn't agree on the contract and he decided to sign with the Broncos.

Gregory started three of the first four games of the season. He has nine combined tackles, one sack, and one pass deflected. He will not be subject to the waiver wire and will be available once he's released.

Randy Gregory contract details

The Denver Broncos could trade defensive end Randy Gregory and try to get a return on him. However, the Broncos signed him to a five-year deal worth $70 million. It includes $14 million in guaranteed money which is his base salary for 2023.

A team that is interested in trading for him would likely have to pay the remainder of his 2023 salary. As well as the hefty contract for the next three seasons.

3 NFL teams that could sign DE Randy Gregory

Now that Randy Gregory is likely to be a free agent very soon, there are a few teams interested in signing him. Here is a look at the three teams which are most likely to get Gregory on board.

#1 - Los Angeles Rams

Randy Gregory could be a valuable asset for the Los Angeles Rams. The team has leaned on Michael Hoecht and Byron Young and both have struggled so far this season. This has left the Rams in a position to be open to signing an edge rusher.

However, Los Angeles has just about $5.8 million remaining in salary cap space. Whether Gregory is willing to take a discounted rate remains the question.

#2 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-1 through the first four games of the season. The Week 4 matchup against the Jets proved the defense may need some help.

However, adding an edge rusher was a topic of conversation throughout the offseason. The Chiefs drafted Felix Anudike-Uzomah out of Kansas State in the first round. Adding a veteran presence to the defense could pay dividends for Kansas City's defense.

#3 - Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens' defense has been plagued by injuries so far this season. David Ojab, Tyus Bowser, and Odafe Oweh have all been injured. While the Ravens do have Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy, adding Gregory for depth would be key.

The Ravens have about $6.4 million remaining in salary cap for this season. That could be enough to get a deal done for this season. The Ravens' defense has just 13 sacks through the first four games. Kyle Hamilton leads the team with three sacks. Gregory could add a little spark to the Ravens' defense.