Randy Moss vs. Tyreek Hill: Who is the best deep threat wide receiver? 

Tyreek Hill the GOAT? Social media was set alight this week when PFF analyst Anthony Treash exclaimed that:

“Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill may be the best deep threat in NFL history.”

Now this hot take created a mountain of responses on Twitter with many different reactions and responses. Even PFF founder, NBC commentator and former NFL wide receiver Chris Collingsworth got in on the discussion.

The best deep threat of all time https://t.co/xMQLQLUIkk pic.twitter.com/LJ9qXWP7oR — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) May 20, 2021

The player that came up time and time again as the greatest deep threat in NFL history was the one and only Randy Moss. The Hall of Famer receiver was famous for his deep receptions throughout his NFL career.

Let’s take a look at Tyreek Hill’s numbers and see how they compare to Randy Moss.

Tyreek Hill has set the NFL on fire

The five-foot-nine, 185-pound wide receiver was drafted 165th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by Kansas City. Ever since he stepped foot on an NFL field, Hill has been a game-changer for the Chiefs. The Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill combination has proved near unstoppable.

Over his five NFL seasons, he has caught 47 touchdowns and averages 14.6 yards per catch. Hill has four straight seasons with a 50-plus yard touchdown. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times. Tyreek Hill has won one NFL championship in his career.

Tyreek Hill is a human highlight reel💪 pic.twitter.com/XdfQb4jpwD — PFF (@PFF) May 19, 2021

Randy Moss was a phenomenon

Just a friendly reminder that @RandyMoss’ 40+ yard TD highlight is nearly 10 minutes long

pic.twitter.com/rXpmhQQDzp — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 19, 2021

Moss was drafted 21st overall in the 1998 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. The six-foot-four, 205-pound wide receiver made an immediate impact in the league.

In his debut season, Moss helped the Vikings set the single-season scoring record with 556 points. (The record was later beaten by the 2007 Patriots, a team that also featured Randy Moss.)

Over his 14 NFL seasons, he has caught 156 touchdowns and averaged an unbelievable 15.6 yards per catch. Moss had 12 straight seasons with a 50-plus yard touchdown. He was selected to the Pro Bowl six times. Unfortunately, Moss never won an NFL championship ring.

An unfair comparison

After looking at the numbers (and highlights), it's unfair to compare Tyreek Hill with Randy Moss.

For starters, Hill has only played five seasons in the NFL and is still making his mark in the league. The young speedster will literally always look up to the much taller Moss. But if he continues to put up impressive numbers, he may one day belong in the same conversation.

If you didn’t see Randy Moss play in his prime, now is a great time to go online and checkout his highlight reel. The guy was amazing and is definitely one of, if not the greatest, deep threat in NFL history.