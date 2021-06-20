Ranking 10 best seasons of Tom Brady's career

Tom Brady won his record-breaking seventh Super Bowl title last season at the age of 43. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shows no sign of slowing down yet, saying that he wants to play till he’s 45.

Tom Brady is set to break another record this season as he chases Drew Brees’ all-time NFL passing yards mark.

Tom Brady's best seasons ranked

As he enters his 22nd year in the National Football League (NFL), let’s take a look back at ten of Tom Brady's greatest seasons in the competition.

#1 2007

It doesn’t get better than Tom Brady’s performances during the 2007 NFL season. He broke Peyton Manning's single-season TD record with 50 touchdowns, and his passer rating was out of the world.

Tom Brady was one game away from leading the Patriots to a perfect season. Unfortunately, the New York Giants had other ideas, beating the Pats in Super Bowl XLII. Nevertheless, 2007 was Tom Brady’s masterclass.

#2 2016

Despite missing the first four games of the regular season due to 'inflate gate', Tom Brady had one of his greatest seasons ever. He threw just two interceptions on 432 regular-season pass attempts.

The 'GOAT' then manufactured the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history to stun the Atlanta Falcons and earn his fourth Super Bowl MVP award.

#3 2017

Tom Brady led the league in pass attempts and passing yards in 2017. At 40, he became the oldest player in NFL history to win the league MVP award.

The New England Patriots QB set a Super Bowl record with 505 passing yards against the Philadelphia Eagles in a game he unbelievably lost. Brady will always look at this Super Bowl as one that got away.

#4 2020

Brady shocked the league when he decided to leave New England after 20 seasons at Foxborough. The 42-year-old quarterback signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the rest is history.

The GOAT led the Bucs to the postseason, where they beat Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes in consecutive playoff games. In the process, Tom Brady once again proved why he’s the greatest to ever do it in the NFL.

#5 2010

Tom Brady won his second MVP award in 2010 after leading the league in TD passes, touchdown percentage and passer rating.

It was the beginning of a fruitful partnership with a tight end, Rob Gronkowski. Incredibly, New England were beaten by the New York Jets and Mark Sanchez in the divisional round, which remains one of the most shocking defeats in Tom Brady's career.

