Ranking 10 best TEs set to be free agents in 2025 feat. Zach Ertz and Mike Gesicki

The pool of available free agents in the 2025 NFL offseason will offer all teams an opportunity to upgrade their rosters for the next season. It's one of the most important times of the year as weak spots can be addressed by adding veteran players, as well as the overall depth of any positions in need.

Some teams will be exploring the available tight ends this offseason, which includes several interesting options that are capable of immediately making an impact on offense. The best players at this position will contribute in blocking schemes, while also adding another weapon in the passing game.

The best free agent tight in the 2025 NFL offseason is Zach Ertz, who just turned in a major bounce-back year after dealing with injuries in each of the past two seasons. He started all 17 games for the Washington Commanders this year after failing to play in more than ten games in either of his past two years.

Ertz responded by having his most productive season since 2021 when he was still with the Philadelphia Eagles. His 66 receptions and 654 yards this year were both his most since that season and his seven touchdowns were the second-most in any season of his solid career so far. Despite being 34 years old, Ertz proved in 2024 that he still has plenty left in the tank.

Another interesting free agent option this offseason is Mike Gesicki, who flashed his upside at times this year with the Cincinnati Bengals, despite being extremely inconsistent. He exceeded 50 yards in seven of his games this season, totaling 65 receptions for 665 yards in one of the most productive passing games in the entire NFL.

It's unclear if the Bengals will try to retain Gesicki, but considering they are relatively deep with younger options at the position, it appears unlikely that they will offer the veteran a new deal. This means that a team seeking a high-upside receiver to add to their tight-end depth chart should strongly consider adding him.

Here's where they and the rest of the field stack up in the free-agent tight end rankings ahead of the 2025 NFL offseason.

Best free agent TEs in 2025 NFL offseason

Top free agent TEs

Zach Ertz Mike Gesicki Tyler Conklin Juwan Johnson Austin Hooper Hayden Hurst Stone Smartt Jordan Akins CJ Uzomah Tommy Tremble

