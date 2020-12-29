Ranking the 10 most valuable NFL players

In the NFL, it is tough for a player to get a big contract that includes guaranteed money. NFL franchises are not likely to hand out guaranteed money to players because the average NFL career only lasts 3.3 years. The chance of injury to a player is very high in the NFL.

A majority of the long-term contracts are for big-name star players. These players have proven their worth to the franchise. Veteran players are usually the contracts that have guaranteed money. In this age of the NFL, more players are getting guaranteed funds to help them in case of an injury.

Let's take a look at the top 10 most valuable contracts in the NFL today.

10. Ryan Tannehill (QB, Tennessee Titans)

Ryan Tannehill signed a four-year, $118 million dollar contract with the Tennessee Titans during the 2020 NFL off-season. Tannehill earned this contract by helping the Titans make the playoffs. Tannehill's contract had a total of $62 million dollars worth of guaranteed money. Lets take a look at how Ryan Tannehill's contract breaks down.

Ryan Tannehill's 4 year $118 million dollar contract:

2020 NFL Season: $37.5 million

2021 NFL Season: $24.5 million

2022 NFL Season: $29 million

2023 NFL Season: $27 million

Ryan Tannehill is set to have an average annual salary of $29.5 million dollars.

9. Matt Ryan (QB, Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan would sign his big contract with the Atlanta Falcons in the 2018 NFL Season. The Falcons wanted to lock up their veteran quarterback. They locked him up for five-years $150 million dollars.

Matt Ryan's 5 year $150 million dollar contract:

2018 NFL Season: $29.25 million

2019 NFL Season: $44.76 million

2020 NFL Season: $20.5 million

2021 NFL Season: $23 million

$23 million 2022 NFL Season: $23.75 million

Matt Ryan is set to make $30 million dollars a year during this contract.

8. Dak Prescott (QB, Dallas Cowboys)

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys would not reach an agreement on a long term deal. Dak would sign a franchise tag that was worth $31.41 million dollars. The $31.41 million dollars is guaranteed money for Dak Prescott.

Dak Prescott's one year franchise tag $31.41 million dollars:

2020 NFL Season: $31.41 million

2021 NFL Season: Unrestricted Free Agent

All I want for Christmas is to see #D4K shred defenses next year for the Cowboys. Merry Christmas @dak ! Get well and come back better than ever 💪🏽😤 ✭ #CowboysNation ✭ pic.twitter.com/pOHloJ9qOC — ✭ The Star Boyz Podcast ✭ (@starboyzpodcast) December 26, 2020

The Dallas Cowboys do have the option to sign Dak to a long-term deal after this season.

7. Carson Wentz (QB, Philadelphia Eagles)

Philadelphia Eagles would make a long term commitment to quarterback Carson Wentz. The Eagles signed their starting quarterback to a four-year, $128 million dollar contract in 2019. This contract consisted of $66.471 million dollars in guaranteed money.

Carson Wentz 4 year $128 million dollar contract extension:

2020 NFL Season: $32 million

2021 NFL Season: $32 million

2022 NFL Season: $32 million

2023 NFL Season: $32 million

Carson Wentz will average $32 million dollars a year with his 4 year extension.

6. Kirk Cousins (QB, Minnesota Vikings)

Minnesota Vikings signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a two-year, $66 million dollar contract in the 2020 Season. The two year deal has $61 million dollars that is guaranteed money. Cousins is on contract with the Vikings until 2022.

Kirk Cousins 2 year $66 million dollar contract:

2020 NFL Season: $9.5 million dollars with a $500,000 workout bonus

2021 NFL Season: $21 million

$21 million 2022 NFL Season: $35 million

Kirk Cousins is going to make an average salary of $33 million dollars during his two years.

5. Jared Goff (QB, Los Angeles Rams)

Los Angeles Rams locked up their franchise quarterback through the 2024 NFL Season. Jared Goff signed a four-year, $134 million dollar contract in the 2019 NFL Season. Goff has $57 million dollars guaranteed on this current contract.

Jared Goff's 4 year $134 million dollar contract extension:

2020 NFL Season: $28.8 million (current contract before extension kicks in)

2021 NFL Season: $33.5 million

2022 NFL Season: $33.5 million

2023 NFL Season: $33.5 million

2024 NFL Season: $33.5 million

Jared Goff will earn on average $33.5 million dollars a year for the next four years.

4. Aaron Rodgers (QB, Green Bay Packers)

Green Bay Packers wanted to make sure that Aaron Rodgers ended his NFL career with the Packers. They signed the veteran quarterback to a four-year, $134 million dollar extension in 2018. The extension has $78.7 million dollars in guaranteed money.

Aaron Rodgers' 4 year $134 million dollar contract extension:

2020 NFL Season: $33.5 million

2021 NFL Season: $33.5 million

2022 NFL Season: $33.5 million

2023 NFL Season: $33.5 million

Aaron Rodgers is set to make $33.5 million dollars a year for the next four years.

3. Ben Roethlisberger (QB, Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to a nice extension in 2019. Roethlisberger signed a two-year, $68 million dollar extension. This extension has $37.5 million dollars in guaranteed money.

Ben Roethlisberger's 2 year $68 million dollar contract extension:

2020 NFL Season: $34 million

2021 NFL Season: $34 million

Ben Roethlisberger is set to make an average of $34 million dollars a year for the next two seasons.

2. Russell Wilson (QB, Seattle Seahawks)

There was a rumor that if Russell Wilson did not reach an extension with the Seahawks he would be heading to New York. Seattle would ink the veteran quarterback to a four-year, $140 million dollar contract extension in 2019. That contract extension had $70 million dollars in guaranteed money.

Russell Wilson's 4 year $140 million dollar contract extension:

2020 NFL Season: $31 million

2021 NFL Season: $32 million

2022 NFL Season: $37 million

2023 NFL Season: $39 million

Russell Wilson is set to make an average of $35 million dollars a year for the next four NFL Seasons.

1. Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City Chiefs)

Kansas City Chiefs have signed Patrick Mahomes to an unbelievable 10 year contract. The ten-year contract with worth $450 million dollars. When Mahomes signs the dotted line the Chiefs will play him $63.082 million dollars in guaranteed money.

Patrick Mahomes' 10 year $450 million dollar contract:

2020-2032 NFL Seasons: $45 million

Patrick Mahomes tosses a TD pass to take the lead vs. the Falcons 🎯



KC takes advantage of the dropped INT in the end zone.



(via @Chiefs)pic.twitter.com/4gx74arzuG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 27, 2020

Mahomes is set to make an average of $45 million dollars in each of the next 10 years in the NFL.