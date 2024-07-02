Ranking 3 best QB situations in NFL feat. Caleb Williams for Bears

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Ranking 3 best QB situations in NFL feat. Caleb Williams for Bears

Ranking 3 best QB situations in NFL feat. Caleb Williams for Bears

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Jul 02, 2024 05:20 GMT
Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs
Caleb Williams is already a hot topic in the NFL

The NFL is a passing league more than ever. Having a good quarterback is paramount to success in 2024, and teams spend a lot of resources trying to achieve this feature. When you have a franchise quarterback who's worth a huge contract, you have the most important piece in American sports to achieve success.

As the 2024 season gets closer to its start, some teams are finally looking at the positives in the position. Let's analyze the teams who are feeling on cloud nine with their quarterback group for the upcoming season:

3 best quarterback situations in the NFL

1 - Kansas City Chiefs

Well, they have Patrick Mahomes, so it doesn't really need any overexplaining from us.

But it's also worth noting that Mahomes is a cheap quarterback, working on a deal with $45 million on average per year. That's great value for such a good quarterback who has already given three titles to the franchise. And it isn't smart to bet that this number will stop there.

also-read-trending Trending

2 - Houston Texans

C. J. Stroud has already taken the Texans to the playoffs, won a playoff game, and cemented himself as an above-average quarterback - and if his development remains on the rise, he'll quickly ascend to the elite levels.

What is the news about this? Well, he literally has been in the league for one year, so the Texans have a great quarterback who's on a cost-control measure for at least three (but probably four) seasons, can load the roster around him, and push for their first-ever Super Bowl. Great quarterbacks on rookie contracts are an unmatchable commodity in American sports.

3 - Chicago Bears

Speaking of teams who are looking up with their young quarterback, the Bears can put themselves in the playoff fight sooner than later with Williams joining the franchise. He was the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and represents a clear upgrade over Justin Fields.

Caleb was desired by plenty of NFL teams, but as soon as the Bears "locked" their first overall pick (that's because the pick was originally from the Carolina Panthers), there was no doubt about what was going to happen.

Quick Links

Edited by Henrique Bulio
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी