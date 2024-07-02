Ranking 3 best QB situations in NFL feat. Caleb Williams for Bears

The NFL is a passing league more than ever. Having a good quarterback is paramount to success in 2024, and teams spend a lot of resources trying to achieve this feature. When you have a franchise quarterback who's worth a huge contract, you have the most important piece in American sports to achieve success.

As the 2024 season gets closer to its start, some teams are finally looking at the positives in the position. Let's analyze the teams who are feeling on cloud nine with their quarterback group for the upcoming season:

3 best quarterback situations in the NFL

1 - Kansas City Chiefs

Well, they have Patrick Mahomes, so it doesn't really need any overexplaining from us.

But it's also worth noting that Mahomes is a cheap quarterback, working on a deal with $45 million on average per year. That's great value for such a good quarterback who has already given three titles to the franchise. And it isn't smart to bet that this number will stop there.

2 - Houston Texans

C. J. Stroud has already taken the Texans to the playoffs, won a playoff game, and cemented himself as an above-average quarterback - and if his development remains on the rise, he'll quickly ascend to the elite levels.

What is the news about this? Well, he literally has been in the league for one year, so the Texans have a great quarterback who's on a cost-control measure for at least three (but probably four) seasons, can load the roster around him, and push for their first-ever Super Bowl. Great quarterbacks on rookie contracts are an unmatchable commodity in American sports.

3 - Chicago Bears

Speaking of teams who are looking up with their young quarterback, the Bears can put themselves in the playoff fight sooner than later with Williams joining the franchise. He was the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and represents a clear upgrade over Justin Fields.

Caleb was desired by plenty of NFL teams, but as soon as the Bears "locked" their first overall pick (that's because the pick was originally from the Carolina Panthers), there was no doubt about what was going to happen.

