Ranking the 3 best QB-WR duos of the 2021 NFL season so far

Quarterbacks and their best WR duos are finding their groove after five weeks of the 2021 season. The best passing attacks are eventually exposing the weaker secondaries.

In this article, we look at the best offensive combinations in terms of the quarterback and their top two wide receivers. Which trio has the most combined passing and receiving yards as we head into Week 6 of the NFL season?

Who are the top three QB-WR duos in the NFL heading into Week 6?

#3 – Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and his offense

QB Justin Herbert - 1,576 yards; WR Mike Williams - 471 yards, Keenan Allen - 369 yards. Total: 2,416 yards.

The Los Angeles Chargers made a statement in the 47-42 shootout win against the Cleveland Browns, with Justin Herbert proving he is ready to be considered in the conversation about the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Herbert passed for 398 yards and four touchdowns from 28 completions, with WR Mike Williams taking the lead role with 165 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Chargers' other top receiver, Keenan Allen, is also capable of being a game-breaker. A demonstration of this occurred when Allen went for a pair of 100-yard games in the first two weeks of the season. Which of the two will step up next? It's a nightmare for NFL secondaries.

#2 – Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his offense

QB Matthew Stafford - 1,587 yards; WR Cooper Kupp - 523 yards, Robert Woods - 322 yards. Total: 2,432 yards.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford had the biggest game of his Los Angeles Rams career so far against the Seattle Seahawks last week. Stafford threw for 365 yards and served a timely reminder of his caliber following a down game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4.

His chemistry with Cooper Kupp has been well documented. Kupp topped 90 yards for the fourth time in five games against the Seahawks. Fellow WR Robert Woods got in on the act in Week 5 with 150 receiving yards to almost double his total for the season.

#1 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his offense

QB Tom Brady - 1,767 yards; WR Mike Evans - 393 yards, WR Chris Godwin - 366 yards. Total: 2,526 yards.

As if anyone needs reminding, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is 44 years old and leads the NFL in passing by more than 160 yards through five games.

While Brady is defying time, gravity and physics, he is not doing it alone. Mike Evans has had a pair of 100-yard games in the last three weeks, while Chris Godwin is being treated like a second number one wide receiver, topping 60 yards in each of his five games this season.

That's without mentioning slot receiver Antonio Brown, who has gone over 120 yards in two of his four games this season – but for the purposes of this list, the Bucs' elite offensive trio are head and shoulders above the rest of the NFL.

