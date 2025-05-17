Ranking 5 best and 5 worst primetime games for 2025 NFL Season feat. Broncos vs Chiefs and more

The NFL announced its schedule for the 2025 season, which includes numerous primetime games. Almost every team, except the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints, has at least one primetime matchup.

So, with that in mind, let's look at the five best and worst primetime games the league served up in 2025.

The 5 best primetime games for the 2025 NFL Season

5. Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles - Week 13 TNF

In a Black Friday-style matchup, the Chicago Bears will travel to the Lincoln Financial Field to face off against the defending Super Bowl champs, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Caleb Williams-led Bears will have their work cut out against a Saquon Barkley-inspired Eagles.

4. Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans - Week 12 TNF

Thursday Night Football in Week 12 will feature two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Reigning MVP Josh Allen will marshall his side as it attempts to win on the road versus C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans.

3. Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens - Week 3 MNF

The Dan Campbell-coached Lions will travel to Baltimore to battle John Harbaugh's Ravens. Both teams are filled with Pro Bowl-caliber talent and should serve up a classic early-season primetime matchup.

2. Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers - Week 10 MNF

All Green Bay Packers versus Philadelphia Eagles games deserve primetime billing. The teams are archrivals, and they've served up classics over the years. Expect this Week 10 matchup of elite NFC sides to be a classic.

1. Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs - Week 17 TNF

This game between perennial Super Bowl contenders, the Kansas City Chiefs and Sean Payton's Denver Broncos, has all the makings of a classic. The late-season timing could mean that one or both teams have everything to play for.

The 5 worst primetime games for the 2025 NFL Season

5. New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins - Week 4 MNF

Both the Jets and Dolphins missed out on the playoffs in 2024. Barring any breakout performances, this Week 4 "primetime game" has the markings of a snooze fest.

4. New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills - Week 5 SNF

The jury is still unsure whether the Patriots could return to relevance under new head coach Mike Vrabel. A Week 5 game versus historic rivals, the Buffalo Bills, might be too early for the former dynasty.

3. Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Week 15 TNF

The NFC South would have probably been decided at this point. So it's a hard pass.

2. New York Jets vs. New England Patriots - Week 11 TNF

A primetime game between two teams with a defensive mindset. Let's see how it goes.

1. New York Giants vs. New England Patriots - Week 13 MNF

It's a game that once served up classics between Tom Brady and Eli Manning. Both teams hardly make the playoffs these days, so it makes for tentative viewing.

