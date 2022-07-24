Ranking the 5 best alternative helmets for 2022 NFL season ft. Bengals, Panthers

One of the highlights of the doldrum period of this NFL offseason following the first few weeks of free agency, the draft, and minicamps has been the unveiling of several alternate helmets from several franchises.

Other sports, such as the NBA, have made it a tradition every offseason to unveil new alternate jerseys, so it makes sense that the NFL is doing what it can to recoup finances lost during the 2020 COVID-19-stricken season of empty stadiums.

We've seen some hits and misses on the helmet front this summer. Today, the focus isn't on the latter but instead on the most esthetically pleasing headgear to be worn this season.

Here are the five best alternate helmets for the 2022 NFL season:

#5 - Philadelphia Eagles' black alternates

The Eagles are painting it black in 2022

The Eagles are one of the many teams debuting new black alternate helmets during the 2022 season, but something about Philly's release leaves a bit to be desired.

For one, the helmet is not very different from the already existing midnight greens the team has been wearing for their entire history. The helmet is black, lacking the nuance of other new releases.

That said, the classic eagle wings being retained honor tradition is a nice touch for NFL fans resistant to change.

#4 - New York Jets' black alternates

The Jets had a similar idea but executed it better

The Jets released their black helmets the same day as the Eagles, but theirs hit in a much more profound way. The reason? A green facemask to honor the classic shade of 'Gang Green.'

New York have not had much excitement the past decade-plus on the field, having last made a postseason appearance during the Mark Sanchez era—pre-butt fumble, of course.

These helmets provide Jets fans something to be excited about beyond the off-field exploits of their second-year quarterback Zach Wilson, who has a thing for his mom's friends.

#3 - New Orleans Saints' black alternates

The Saints are breaking tradition with their black helmet

The Saints are breaking tradition by shunning their classic gold helmets in favor of the seemingly contemporary black helmets that several other teams are inheriting this offseason.

New Orleans are introducing their first non-gold helmet in 53 years—they've never worn anything but the gold helmet in the regular season. The fleur-de-lis can be seen in repeated patterns from the front to the back of the helmet.

Extra points would have been given to this helmet if the facemask had been gold instead of matching the rest of the helmet, but it's still superior to the Jets and Eagles' blacks because of the varied design.

#2 - Carolina Panthers' black alternates

The Panthers finally have an intimidating helmet to match their alternates. Mandatory Credit: Panthers Wire.

When it comes to NFL helmets matching the intensity of a uniform, the Panthers' new all-blacks get the job done.

Carolina Panthers @Panthers

Featuring a seemingly disgruntled Panther logo with a slick Carolina blue design running throughout, the Panthers nailed their 2022 alternates by just about any account.

If we're going to nitpick, and since there was a helmet ranked higher on this list, a blue facemask could have made it pop. With that said, this was definitively the best black helmet released this offseason due to the uniform match.

#1 - Cincinnati Bengals' white alternates

Nothing beats the Bengal whites Mandatory Credit: Yahoo! Sports.

The Bengals came in the hottest heat of the NFL offseason with the unveiling of a white helmet with black stripes alternate helmets that are set to debut this coming season after their Super Bowl LVI appearance in February.

Cincinnati have a palpable buzz right now after second-year star Joe Burrow led the team to upset after upset—including a shocking conquering of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game—en route to a spread-covering loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

This white design with black stripes will only work with the Bengals' away uniforms, but it will be exciting when that combination hits the airwaves.

