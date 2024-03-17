The 2024 NFL free-agency period officially kicked off less than a week ago but has already been action-packed with several free-agent signings. Many players have been on the move during the offseason as teams continue to build their rosters for the upcoming season.

While many top free-agent options have already decided to sign with a new team this year, a strong list of available players still exists. Many capable contributors, including established starters and reliable veterans, can still majorly impact the team that signs them.

Among the available options, here are the five best players still seeking new contracts during the 2024 NFL offseason.

5 best NFL free agents available in 2024

Odell Beckham Jr.

While Odell Beckham Jr. struggled to fit into the Baltimore Ravens' unique offensive system. he still offers plenty of upside. His previous run with the Los Angeles Rams included seven touchdowns in 12 games on his way to winning a Super Bowl ring. He can make a similar difference for a contending team needing one more weapon in the right situation.

4] Jadeveon Clowney

Top pass rushers are always among the most popular free-agent targets each year due to their ability to directly impact the outcome of games. Pressuring quarterbacks can change everything for a defense, which is why they are coveted. Jadeveon Clowney is probably the best edge player still available and is in the prime of his career after posting a personal-best 9.5 sacks last year.

3] Stephon Gilmore

Along with pass rushers, elite man-coverage cornerbacks are also considered to be among the most important NFL positions. Stephon Gilmore has the strongest proven history of any available options, including being a former Defensive Player of the Year winner. He spent last year with the Dallas Cowboys but is still a free agent.

2] Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers are seemingly looking to build their offensive roster this year. They allowed Austin Ekeler to depart as a free agent, traded away Keenan Allen and then released Mike Williams. While injuries have been a concern for him, Williams has been a productive WR2 during his career, especially serving as a dangerous red zone threat.

1] Justin Simmons

While safeties aren't normally considered a premium position, one of the best NFL players in any position is rarely an unrestricted free agent. This is the case with Justin Simmons after he was surprisingly released by the Denver Broncos this year. He has made it to four All-Pro teams in eight years while leading all players with 30 interceptions during that time.