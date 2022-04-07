Ranking the 5 best Green Bay Packers QBs of all time

The Green Bay Packers are an NFL franchise defined by their success at quarterback. It's fair to say the eras of the league have been partially explained by what was happening under center in the 'Badger State.' In that regard, 'Cheeseheads' have long been spoiled by the exploits of some of the all-time greats at the position.

With Aaron Rodgers remaining in Green Bay for the foreseeable future, that should continue to be the case. Rodgers signed a three-year extension at a $150 million deal, with two voidable years in 2025 and 2026.

In honor of the Packers remaining a Super Bowl favorite--currently boasting the fourth-best odds in the NFL and second-best odds in the NFC behind the defending champion Los Angeles Rams--let's look back at the history of one of pro football's most prestigious jobs.

The five best Green Bay QBs of all time

#5 - Zeke Bratkowski

Zeke Bratkowski gets a bump in our book for historical significance.

Now, all told, Zeke Bratkowski's stats aren't precisely eye-popping by any stretch. He threw almost twice as many INTs as he had TD passes. His 54 QB rating is far from notable on a historical scale, and Bratkowski wasn't even a starter in Green Bay for most of his time in America's Dairyland back when it was referred to as such.

So why is he included on this list? I hear you all asking.

Well, Bratkowski gets a historical significance bump in our books because of the years he served as a spot-starter for Vince Lombardi's back-to-back NFL/Super Bowl Championships during the 1966 and 1967 seasons.

#4 - Lynn Dickey

Lynn Dickey ran a high-powered offense as Packers QB.

Before Aaron Rodgers achieved previously unthinkable feats running the Green Bay Packers offense, Lynn Dickey was doing the same back in the disco days of late 1970s/1980s.

Dickey amassed 4,458 yards in 1983, a record held until 2011, when Rodgers had the greatest offensive season in franchise history. The 1983 passing TD leader earned second-team All-NFC honors that year.

Ultimately, Dickey is the only QB on this list not to be involved in a Super Bowl title win. Still, he gave the last nine years of his career to the franchise and was an upgrade over who came before and after him.

The three best Green Bay Packers QBs of all time

#3 - Bart Starr

Bart Starr was the first Packers QB to win NFL MVP.

Now we're talking about some of the game's all-time greats with the invoking of Bart Starr's name.

Starr built his legacy on postseason greatness. Winning the first two Super Bowls ever, and by default, in Packers history, Starr amassed a 9-1 overall playoff record. He also has the highest postseason passer rating (104.8) ever recorded.

As a Green Bay lifer, Starr owns a special place in the hearts of 'Cheeseheads' everywhere. His jersey number was the first retired by the Green Bay Packers. Only five other players have had their jersey number retired by the franchise.

#2 - Brett Favre

Brett Favre wore many uniforms but will always be a Green Bay Packer.

Is it controversial to have Brett Favre below the obvious choice for #1? Perhaps.

But Favre's legacy in Green Bay will always be complicated, and that's without even touching on all of the off-field drama he has endured in the years since he played for the Packers.

Favre famously left the franchise where he won three MVPs running the offense for in 2008, coincidentally days ahead of Madden 09's release with #4 donning the green and gold. This came after a retirement/unretirement/retirement/re-unretirement saga that'd reoccur once more a year later, making Favre a meme before memes existed.

He had a one-season stint with the New York Jets before signing with the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers' rivals. That final act of Favre's career may always keep him at the #2 spot in the hearts of many a 'Cheesehead.'

#1 - Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is the Green Bay Packers QB GOAT.

As of right now, Aaron Rodgers is a Green Bay Packers lifer. He will always be remembered as the undisputed green and gold GOAT if he remains that way.

Rodgers has surpassed Favre with his play at Lambeau Field and abroad throughout his 17-year career.

Historically, there are few better across the board for any franchise than Rodgers as a pure passer. The 4x NFL MVP has the best TD:INT ratio in the league's history.

While Rodgers has gotten the Green Bay Packers to fewer Super Bowls, he still has time to surpass Favre in the overall ring count, with both sitting at just one. Something tells us that there's one final championship run left in Rodgers from now until 2026, when his contract runs out.

