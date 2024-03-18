Ranking 5 best moves from Week 1 of 2024 NFL Free Agency ft. Kirk Cousins' $180,000,000 Falcons deal

From Kirk Cousins to Russell Wilson, from Saquon Barkley to Derrick Henry, and from Calvin Ridley to others, this first week of the 2024 NFL free agency has been fully packed with drama. Teams have taken steps to address their needs as they try to get close to the Kansas City Chiefs' dynastic levels and become competitors for the next season. Here is our ranking of the five best players that went in Week 1 of this year's free agency.

2024 NFL Free Agency rankings: Week 1

#5 - Calvin Ridley, WR, Jaguars to Titans

Calvin Ridley was supposed to remain on the free market, only to re-sign with the Jaguars so that Jacksonville could have some draft benefit. He had reportedly turned down approaches from the New England Patriots too.

But instead of going to another AFC rival in a different division, Calvin Ridley signed a contract with an AFC team in the same division. His 4-year $92 million deal is bigger than any other receiver has signed.

Gabe Davis, who went from the Bills to the Jaguars to add to the depth that Calvin Ridley's departure hollowed, is next up in terms of average annual value of $13 million after signing a 3-year $39 million deal. That is a full $10 million less in terms of average annual value when compared to the $23 million that Calvin Ridley is receiving.

#4 - Derrick Henry, RB, Titans to Ravens

King Henry is arguably the scariest running back in the NFL today. Derrick Henry retains the power to plow through multiple defenders. And in joining the Baltimore Ravens, he is giving them a new dimension to challenge for the Super Bowl.

Having a quarterback like reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, who can create plays with his feet, and adding Derrick Henry to that looks like a surefire recipe for success. They can now pin back the defense by moving around their rushing threat.

Derrick Henry also gets the opportunity to play on a competitive team and fight for a chance to win his first Super Bowl. The 2-year $16 million contract that he signed might not look flashy but it might prove to be a win-win for both parties.

#3 - Russell Wilson, QB, Broncos to Steelers

Russell Wilson signed a 1-year $1.2 million contract with the Steelers. This was made possible because his existing contract with the Denver Broncos puts most of the onus on his previous franchise to foot his salary.

After a torrid time with the AFC West team, which included two head coaches, one callow and one stubbornly against him, Russell Wilson has found a franchise that believes in him, Mike Tomlin provides a steady presence and they have already gotten rid of Kenny Pickett to make Russell Wilson the presumptive starter. The signing of Justin Fields is not expected to change that equation immediately.

#2 - Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants to Eagles

This 2024 NFL free agency transfer certainly set a cat among the many pigeons of New York. Saquon Barkley crossed an NFC East divide to join the Eagles from the Giants. He has signed a 3-year $37.5 million deal in Philadelphia that will pay him more than $12.5 million per year.

While a lot of running backs moved around and switched teams, Saquon Barkley remains the star of the crop. He was instrumental in anything good the Giants did offensively in the last couple of years. And him joining the Eagles showed that too as nobody else surpassed his average annual value in the running back market.

Philadelphia had an atrocious ending to the season but this Saquon Barkley signing has certainly made their fans more optimistic. They will be hoping that he has a similar kind of impact as someone like Christian McCaffrey did for the San Francisco 49ers when he joined them.

#1 - Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings to Falcons

Kirk Cousins signed a 4-years $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons that will have him earn an average annual value of $45 million. Of all the quarterbacks who have moved around, that is the biggest contract from the 2024 NFL free agency and is likely to remain so.

Kirk Cousins was on the way to win the MVP last season before he ruptured his Achilles. And his joining the Falcons also immediately changes the completion of the NFC South.

It has been the worst division in the league for the last two seasons. Having someone like Kirk Cousins automatically makes Atlanta likely to challenge for bigger honors, specifically for the division championship, even if he is not as explosive after his recuperation.

Kirk Cousins could end up doing with the Falcons what Baker Mayfield did with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, in the same division, and revitalize an organization. He certainly has the weapons to do so.