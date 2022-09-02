Ranking the top 5 NFL Fantasy quarterbacks for the 2022 season

The NFL season will kick off next week when the Buffalo Bills visit the Los Angeles Rams. Fans around the world are counting down the seconds to the start of the new year. With the league season starting, it obviously means the return of fantasy football.

Millions of fans around the world spend hours every week selecting who to put into their fantasy line-ups come Sunday. While we have an idea of the best quarterbacks in football, what about the best quarterbacks in fantasy football? Here are the five best NFL Fantasy quarterbacks, ranked.

Honorable mentions: Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow, Tom Brady

#5 – Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts may not rank among the best QBs in football. However, he’s certainly in the conversation for the top fantasy football quarterbacks. Hurts came on leaps and bounds during his second season in the NFL in 2021, passing for 16 touchdowns, as well as rushing for another 10. The 10 rushing touchdowns is why he ranked in the top 10 of quarterbacks in fantasy football last year.

This year, however, the Eagles have a new stud weapon in A.J. Brown, who, along with Devonta Smith, can help Hurts take his passing game to the next level. If he keeps up his rushing, too, Hurts could easily be a top-five QB in your league this year.

#4 – Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is among the most electrifying players in the NFL, and if he can stay healthy, he can easily help you win in your fantasy league. Jackson only finished as the 15th best fantasy QB in 2021, but that was after he missed five games due to injury.

Because he had to deal with injuries, Lamar didn’t look like himself in 2021. He only rushed for two scores, but if he can get back to his best, he’s a top option. Jackson has run for seven touchdowns in his two previous seasons, as well as passing for 25+ touchdowns in both years. In 2019, during his MVP season, Lamar ended the year over 50 points clear of the next best quarterback in terms of fantasy.

Field Yates @FieldYates Lamar Jackson has led the NFL in passing TD for a season. He’s the best running QB the league has ever seen. It actually feels like he’s been a little bit overlooked in fantasy this season. Lamar Jackson has led the NFL in passing TD for a season. He’s the best running QB the league has ever seen. It actually feels like he’s been a little bit overlooked in fantasy this season. https://t.co/Rh5fZgRbmr

#3 – Patrick Mahomes

Despite the Kansas City Chiefs losing superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill during the 2022 NFL offseason, Patrick Mahomes will, more than likely, rank among the best fantasy QBs in 2022. Mahomes has passed for over 35 touchdowns in three of his four seasons in the NFL. He has never ranked outside the top 10 in fantasy during the years he’s started in the league.

Mahomes will be able to rely on Travis Kelce, as well as new receivers in JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes Scantling and Skyy Moore. With Andy Reid as head coach, and the talent Mahomes has, he’s always got a shot at being at the top of the QB tree.

#2 – Justin Herbert

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has a chance to top his 367.64 fantasy points last year in 2022. Herbert finished the year as the second-best fantasy QB as he passed for 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, as well as rushing for another three scores.

Herbert topped 5,000 passing yards in just his second year in the league, and if he’s able to continue his development, he could easily top this list in 2023. Herbert has the ever-reliable Keenan Allen to throw to, as well as offensive studs Austin Ekeler and Mike Williams.

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills will take some beating to get knocked off the top spot of NFL Fantasy quarterbacks. Allen has been outstanding in both real life and fantasy over the last couple of seasons, passing for 36 touchdowns and rushing for another six in 2021.

To top this off, Allen set an NFL record of 149.0 passer rating in the 2021 playoffs, and if he keeps up this form in 2022, he will definitely finish the year as the best fantasy QB.

Allen will have superstar Stefon Diggs to throw to again in 2022, as well as Gabe Davis, who announced himself into the NFL with four touchdown catches against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round.

