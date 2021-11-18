Ranking the 5 best wide receivers in the NFL right now (2021)

Wide receivers are the cream of the crop in today's NFL. The league has transitioned to a more pass-heavy style of play, as receivers are used in attempts to stretch the field for any given offense.

Although running backs can be beneficial, they don't seem to last long age-wise, and receivers have taken over as the primary way for offenses to log yards and score touchdowns. Apart from Cooper Kupp and Deebo Samuel, who rounds out the top five list of receivers?

Here are the top five wide receivers in the NFL right now.

Who is the top wide receiver in the league?

#5 - Ja'Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens

Ranking a rookie this high seems like a crazy idea, especially since he is ranked above two proven veterans. But Ja'Marr Chase has proven to be as impactful as a rookie as some of the best in the league.

BetOnline.ag @betonline_ag Ja'Marr Chase is a -250 favorite to be named Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja'Marr Chase is a -250 favorite to be named Offensive Rookie of the Year https://t.co/XBARJVN5bp

Ja'Marr Chase's Stats:

835 yards (5th), 7 TDs (T-5th), 92.8 YPG (4th), 19 yards per catch average (3rd)

Chase has proven to be exactly the type of talent that should have been drafted 5th overall in this year's draft. The Bengals have to be happy with the fact that their wide receiver acquisition is this good.

#4 - Tyreek Hill

Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders

Placing Tyreek Hill at number four on this list may seem like a bit of blasphemy, but the fact of the matter is that three other receivers are better than him in every category. His drop in production could have been due to the rough time that Patrick Mahomes had gone through.

Tyreek Hill's Stats:

855 yards (4th), 8 TDs (3rd), 85.5 YPG (6th), 51 1st downs (2nd)

Hill has some great stats that can't be ignored; however, he is usually at the top of the list in every category for wide receivers. Hill will likely finish near the top by the end of the season, assuming Mahomes keeps rebounding.

#3 - Davante Adams

Green Bay Packers v Kansas City Chiefs

Davante Adams is also one of the best wide receivers in the game that is usually ranked higher, but he isn't. Adams has likely seen less production due to Rodgers having been sidelined due to Covid, but he is still one of the best in the league.

Davante Adams' stats:

864 yards (3rd), 3 TDs (40th), 96 YPG (3rd), 41 1st downs (4th)

Adams is ranked lower on the list due to his much lower TD count. Most other wide receivers on this list have many more touchdowns to their names. However, Adams is still third in yards as he continues to catch the ball in deep-ball situations.

#2 - Deebo Samuel

San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals

Deebo Samuel has lived up to the hype and more. Although the 49ers are currently attempting to rebound their under .500 season. Garoppolo and Samuel have paired together to create one of the best QB/WR duos in the league.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Deebo Samuel is the NFC offensive player of the week. wp.me/pbBqYq-c6tD Deebo Samuel is the NFC offensive player of the week. wp.me/pbBqYq-c6tD

Deebo Samuel's Stats:

979 yards (2nd), 5 TDs (T-12th), 108.8 YPG (2nd), 519 YAC (1st)

Deebo Samuel is a monster wide receiver who currently holds the top spot in yards after the catch, meaning if he gets the ball, he can create that much more separation between himself and the defender. His touchdown count could use some help, but he is one of the best receivers in the game right now.

#1 - Cooper Kupp

Tennessee Titans v Los Angeles Rams

The lone man at the top is none other than Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams. Besides leading in nearly every category as a wide receiver, Kupp constantly finds ways to remain open for Stafford.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Most receptions in NFL: 85 (Cooper Kupp)

Most rec yards in NFL: 1,141 (Cooper Kupp)

Most rec yds/gm in NFL: 114.1 (Cooper Kupp

Most receiving TD in NFL: 10 (Cooper Kupp)

Most 20-yard recs in NFL: 17 (Cooper Kupp)

Most rec first downs in NFL: 52 (Cooper Kupp) Most receptions in NFL: 85 (Cooper Kupp)Most rec yards in NFL: 1,141 (Cooper Kupp)Most rec yds/gm in NFL: 114.1 (Cooper KuppMost receiving TD in NFL: 10 (Cooper Kupp)Most 20-yard recs in NFL: 17 (Cooper Kupp)Most rec first downs in NFL: 52 (Cooper Kupp) https://t.co/JCcwcA9VUt

Cooper Kupp's Stats:

1,141 yards (1st), 10 TDs (1st), 114.1 YPG (1st), 498 YAC (2nd)

Simply put, Kupp is the type of wide receiver that comes along once every few years or so. His style and poise on the field nets large gains for the Rams and newly acquired Matthew Stafford. Although the Rams are on a two-game skid, they will look to Kupp to help them rebound and make it to the Super Bowl.

