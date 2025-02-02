Ranking 5 iconic plays from Saquon Barkley in 2024 as Eagles gear up for Super Bowl 2025

Running back Saquon Barkley once envisioned himself only playing for the New York Giants. After six seasons, the former first-round draft pick moved on from the team that drafted him after both parties could agree on contract extension terms.

Barkley signed with his former NFC East foe - the Philadelphia Eagles - on a three-year deal worth $37.75 million in March 2024. The 27-year-old aimed for a fresh start to his NFL career and the anticipation was high for him with the Eagles. Nobody could foresee the impact and success he would have had in his first season with Philadelphia. That success has now led the Eagles to an appearance in Super Bowl 2025.

5 iconic plays from Saquon Barkley's 2024 NFL season with the Eagles

#5 Saquon Barkley's 78-yard TD run in snow

On Jan. 19, the Philadelphia Eagles hosted the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. In a snowy game at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles defeated the Rams 28-22.

The inches of snow accumulating on the field, though, couldn't stop running back Saquon Barkley. In the fourth quarter, with his team up by just a touchdown, Barkley added insurance by running for 78 yards in the snow for a touchdown. The play was reminiscent of former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy, who had a similar run 13 years earlier.

#4 Barkley's 60-yard TD run in NFC title game

Saquon Barkley continued his incredible 2024 NFL season when he scored the first touchdown of the NFC title game. Just 18 seconds after getting possession of the ball, Barkley put the Philadelphia Eagles on the board with an impressive 60-yard touchdown against a tough Washington Commanders defense.

#3 Saquon Barkley set Eagles record with 255 rushing yards vs. Rams

In Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season, Barkley made NFL history while setting a Philadelphia Eagles franchise record. The running back rushed for 255 yards against the Los Angeles Rams in a Sunday night primetime showdown, an Eagles franchise record for most yards in a game.

He also broke an NFL record, becoming the first player in league history who scored two touchdowns of more than 70 yards in the second half of a game.

#2 Saquon Barkley joins 2,000-yard club

Running back Saquon Barkley became just the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season. Barkley broke the record in the fourth quarter of the Week 17 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Barkley was the first running back to break 2,000 yards since Derrick Henry did so in 2020.

In 16 games in 2024, Saquon Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns, both career highs. He also had 278 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

#1 Barkley's iconic backward hurdle

The records and other accolades that Barkley accomplished throughout the 2024 NFL Season were terrific. There was one play, though, that put his athletic prowess on display. In Week 9, in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the running back's backward hurdle quickly went viral on social media.

Barkley spun around and hurled the player backward to escape a defender. The moment was clearly not planned but showed just what the running back can do.

