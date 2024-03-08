Ranking 5 NFL teams that had the worst free agency signings in 2023 feat. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders and every other team in 2023 had high hopes about their deals in free agency.

However, in several cases, things didn't pan out as exepcted. All it takes is one poor signing to tank a class, as teams slowly learned throughout 2023. Here's a look at those teams.

#5 Carolina Panthers

Miles Sanders at Run the Playlist Live at Verizon LIVE at Super Bowl LVIII

The Philadelphia Eagles declined to bite on taking Miles Sanders' salary to the next level, but the Panthers did.

What they got was the lowest production of his career with just 432 yards and a touchdown. They paid Sanders a four-year, $25 million deal, per Spotrac. Their big tight-end acquisition also failed to impress.

Hayden Hurst was given a three-year, $21.75 million contract. In 2023, he put up 18 catches for 184 yards and a touchdown.

#4 New Orleans Saints

Derek Carr at New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Derek Carr was brought in as the team's last-gasp effort to resurrect the Drew Brees era.

Instead, the team lost the division and failed to make the playoffs. Carr cost the team a four-year, $150 million deal. That alone puts the team in the bottom-five for 2023.

#3 Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson and Mike Mcglinchey at Los Angeles Chargers v Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are taking shots left and right over the way the Russell Wilson era concluded.

However, they also failed to put quality pieces around him in March 2023. Both key additions to their offensive line, Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers, failed to impress.

McGlinchy got a five-year, $87.5 million deal. In return, the offensive tackle took a step back, taking a four-point PFF hit from 71.5 in 2022 to 67.5 in 2023. Powers, meanwhile, got a four-year, $51.5 million deal. In return, the guard earned a lukewarm 61.5 PFF grade.

#2 New England Patriots

Juju Smith-Schuster at New England Patriots v Pittsburgh Steelers

The New England Patriots have an offensive roster lined with free-agent talent acquired in recent years.

However, with one key addition, the Patriots slipped into the bottom of the barrel in Bill Belichick's swan song in red white and blue. Juju Smith-Schuster was paid a three-year, $25.5 million deal and put up just 29 catches for 260 yards and a touchdown in 2023.

#1 Las Vegas Raiders

Jimmy Garoppolo at New York Jets v Las Vegas Raiders

While the New Orleans Saints didn't exactly light the world on fire with Derek Carr, they at least got through the entire season with him as a starter. Jimmy Garoppolo started his last game of the season for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8.

When Aiden O'Connell was inserted into the lineup, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had thrown for seven touchdowns and nine interceptions.

In exchange for his services, the Las Vegas Raiders paid the quarterback a three-year, $72 million deal.