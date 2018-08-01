NFL 2018: Ranking 5 Possible MVP Prospects

The MVP award is an award that any player in any sport would love to win. To be the most valuable player in the whole league is a huge accomplishment. The award has historically been dominated by the Quarterbacks, including 10 of the last 11 seasons. The only player in that time span to win the award, who didn’t play at QB, was Adrian Peterson, after an incredible 2012 season. Over the past 5 seasons, 5 different QBs have won the prestigious award. Those QBs are Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Cam Newton, Matt Ryan and Tom Brady. Here I take a look at the players who are in the running to win this seasons MVP, at this early stage.

5. David Johnson

Washington Redskins v Arizona Cardinals

Too many people are sleeping on David Johnson in 2018. DJ lost the whole 2017 season to a broken wrist in week 1. His loss was a brutal blow to the Cardinals offense and team as a whole. It was a freak injury that is unlikely to reoccur. So, let’s just wipe 2017 from our minds and take a look at his previous season in the league.

In 2016, Johnson recorded 1239 rushing yards and 16 TDs, as well as catching 80 passes for 879 yards and a further 4 TDs. That is a huge return for any player, and even outshines the performances of Todd Gurley and Leveon Bell last season. Gurley was in the MVP talk last year, so if DJ was to replicate his 2016 form, then there is no reason as to why he can’t be in the same conversation.

The Cardinals offense is going to be different this year round though because Carson Palmer has retired, and either Sam Bradford or Josh Rosen will be starting under center. Both QBs are going to lean on Johnson and he is going to get a lot of volume.

His goal is to get over 1000 rushing yards, as well as 1000 receiving yards. If he achieves that feat, then he could well be in the running for MVP.