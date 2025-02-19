Ranking 5 QB options for Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of 2025 season ft. Aaron Rodgers

The offseason is now underway with the franchise tag period, and the Pittsburgh Steelers will have a major Aaron Rodgers decision to make. The four-time MVP quarterback is looking for a new home and the Steelers are looking for a new QB1.

We rank this potential marriage and other QB options ahead of the 2025 season.

Ranking 5 QB options for Pittsburgh Steelers ft. Aaron Rodgers

1. Aaron Rodgers

The Aaron Rodgers to Steelers rumors went into overdrive once the New York Jets released a statement stating they are moving on from the 41-year-old. Rodgers is the most accomplished player the Steelers can add to their roster, but his athleticism has taken significant steps back in recent years.

His experience complements a win-now roster that includes 35-year-old Cameron Heyward and 30-year-old TJ Watt. His passing accuracy should also work well with George Pickens' deep ball potential. To bolster his weapons, Rodgers could bring Davante Adams with him and Mike Williams once again like he did last season.

Rodgers has previously mentioned his admiration for Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

2. Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is set to be an unrestricted free agent after signing a one-year deal with the Steelers last year. Despite the impending free agency, he could still be brought back to the team. Wilson missed the first part of the 2024 regular season but took over the starting job and played 12 games for the Steelers, including the team’s playoff wild-card loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

While he did not rejuvenate the Steelers' offense, he can still be the safest choice if Tomlin prefers to focus his team’s strength on its defense. He did not throw a single interception last season.

3. Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold is the prize of the quarterback free agent pool and is expected to receive offers from several teams. The former #3 overall pick turned his career around last season with the Minnesota Vikings, setting career highs in passing yards and touchdowns and making the Pro Bowl for the first time.

Despite being in the league for seven seasons, Darnold is still only 27. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith maximized Ryan Tannehill with the Tennessee Titans and Darnold can play a similar role in the Steelers’ offense.

The Steelers will have to wait to see if the Vikings use the franchise tag on Darnold or allow him to hit free agency.

Justin Fields is the other QB along with Russell Wilson to start a game for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. He led the Steelers respectfully in Wilson’s absence. The team went 4-2 to start the season and he had 10 combined touchdowns before handing the reins back to Wilson.

He then became a player who would come in on select packages but did not start another game. The Steelers could opt to make Fields the unquestioned starter next season if they liked what they saw from him. He is the youngest of the five options listed at just 25 and could grow into the role if given the opportunity.

His running ability also provides the offense with a dynamic edge that pocket passers like Rodgers and Wilson will not.

5. Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones to the Steelers might not be that far-fetched after a recent report revealed there was interest among people inside the organization. This decision would probably be the least popular among Steelers Nation given Jones' track record. If the Steelers choose to go with Jones, expect to see a lot of run-heavy concepts to utilize Jones’ running skills and hide his throwing limitations.

Whether it is Rodgers, Wilson, Darnold, Fields, or Jones, the Steelers offense will need to step up next season. They ranked 20th in points per game last season, scoring no more than 17 points in each of the last four games.

