Ranking 7 biggest revenge games on 2024 NFL schedule feat. Russell Wilson vs Sean Payton, Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl rematch

The 2024 NFL schedule has been released and some weeks are better than others, but there are several revenge games throughout the season.

Revenge games add intrigue to a game as it's a storyline to follow the entire week and into the game. Usually, the big revenge games are also held for primetime spots, but that isn't always the case.

With the schedule out, here are the seven best revenge games of 2024.

Ranking 7 biggest revenge games on 2024 NFL schedule

#7. Pittsburgh Steelers-Denver Broncos, Week 2

On Sept. 15, which is the second week of the season, Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the road to play Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos traded for and gave Wilson a hefty contract extension in 2022 as he was supposed to be the franchise QB. However, he struggled in Denver and the team decided to cut him this offseason.

Wilson signed a one-year deal with the Steelers, and in his second game of the season, he gets to return to Denver as he looks to silence the doubters.

#6. Minnesota Vikings-Green Bay Packers, Week 4

Aaron Jones signed with the Vikings

On Sept. 29 in Week 4, the Minnesota Vikings will go on the road to play the Green Bay Packers.

Minnesota vs. Green Bay is always a game to watch due to them being rivals, but this year there is more to it. In the offseason, longtime Packers running back Aaron Jones reportedly declined to take another pay cut and was released.

Green Bay went out and signed Josh Jacobs to a one-year deal and Jones quickly landed with the Vikings. Just four weeks into the season, Jones returns to Green Bay as he looks to prove the front office they made the wrong decision.

#5. Philadelphia Eagles-New York Giants, Week 7

The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants are divisional rivals but the first meeting in Week 7 on Oct. 20 will be highly-anticipated.

The Eagles go on the road to play the Giants which serves as Saquon Barkley's return to New York. Barkley was drafted second by the Giants in 2018 and soon became the face of the franchise.

This offseason, Barkley left New York and signed with its rival. Barkley will likely be booed heavily as he will look to prove he still is a dominant running back.

#4. Denver Broncos-New Orleans Saints, Week 7

Sean Payton will make his return to New Orleans on Thursday Night Football in Week 7 on Oct. 17.

Payton was traded by the Saints to the Denver Broncos so he could return to coaching. Although Saints fans still like Payton, this will serve as a chance for the coach to look to get a win against his former team that he won a Super Bowl with.

#3. Atlanta Falcons-Minnesota Vikings, Week 14

On Dec. 8, the Atlanta Falcons go on the road to play the Minnesota Vikings.

Kirk Cousins was the Vikings QB for six years but in free agency, he signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

Cousins will look to prove his old team wrong and get a big win for the Falcons who should be contending for the NFC South this season.

#2. Buffalo Bills-Houston Texans, Week 5

On Oct. 6, the Buffalo Bills will go on the road to play the Houston Texans.

It is a surprise this game isn't primetime, as the Bills and Texans are two of the best teams in the AFC. Meanwhile, it's also a big revenge game as Stefon Diggs was traded from Buffalo to Houston this offseason.

Diggs had his ups and downs in Buffalo and the ending was not a good one, as Bills fans started to turn on him. There's no doubt Diggs will be motivated to put up a monster game against his former team.

#1. Kansas City Chiefs-San Francisco 49ers, Week 7

On Oct. 20 in Week 7, the Kansas City Chiefs will be on the road to play the San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl rematch.

There is no bigger revenge game than a Super Bowl rematch the following season, as the 49ers will have a chip on their shoulder.

It also could serve as a Super Bowl preview of 2024.