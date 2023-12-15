Ranking the 8 biggest blowouts in NFL history feat. Patriots 59-0 win over Titans

The NFL has been around since 1920 and has seen plenty of lopsided games.

On Thursday night, to kick off Week 15, the Las Vegas Raiders blew out the Los Angeles Chargers 63-21 to win by 42 points. Although the Raiders won by 42 points, that still doesn't crack the top eight blowouts in NFL history.

Let's take a look at the eight biggest blowouts in NFL history.

8 biggest blowouts in NFL history

#1. Patriots 59, Titans 0, 2009

The New England Patriots hosted the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 18, 2009, and Tennessee entered the game 0-5.

New England was the favorite to win the game, and the Patriots put on a clinic, defeating the Titans 59-0.

In the win, Tom Brady threw six touchdown passes, including five in one quarter, as the Patriots entered halftime with a 45-0 lead, which at the time was the biggest halftime lead in NFL history.

New England ended up recording 619 yards of offense, while Brady went 29-for-34 for 380 yards.

#2. Rams 59, Falcons 0, 1976

On Dec. 4, 1976, the Atlanta Falcons went on the road to play the Los Angeles Rams.

The Falcons were outscored 24-0 at the half but struggled even more in the second half. Atlanta was outscored 21-0 in the fourth quarter to lose 59-0, which was the biggest blowout in NFL history until the Pats tied the record in 2009.

Los Angeles was led by its rushing game, as the Rams had seven rushing touchdowns.

#3. Seahawks 58, Cardinals 0, 2012

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals 58-0 on Dec. 9, 2012.

Seattle's defense was phenomenal, as the Seahawks forced six turnovers and starting quarterback Russell Wilson didn't even play the final 25 minutes of the game.

Marshawn Lynch rushed for three touchdowns as the Seahawks set a franchise record for most points in a game. Seattle finished the game with 284 rushing yards.

#4. Saints 62, Colts 7, 2011

On Oct. 23, 2011, the New Orleans Saints blew out the Indianapolis Colts 62-7.

New Orleans was led by quarterback Drew Brees who went 31-for-35 passes for 325 yards and five touchdowns, as the Saints set their franchise record for most points in a game. Along with the passing game, New Orleans added 236 yards on the ground.

Colts quarterback Curtis Paints finished the game going 9-for-17 for 67 yards and an interception as Indianapolis fell to 0-7.

#5. Falcons 62, Saints 7, 1973

The Atlanta Falcons blew out the New Orleans Saints 62-7 in 1973.

New Orleans quarterback Archie Manning struggled as he threw six interceptions, including a pick-six as the Falcons scored 45 points between the second and third quarters.

It was also the first game of the season for both teams as the Saints started 1973 off poorly and ended up going 5-9 while Atlanta went 9-5 and made the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

#6. Jaguars 62, Dolphins 7, 2000

In the 2000 AFC Divisional Round, the Jacksonville Jaguars blew out the Miami Dolphins 62-7.

Jacksonville got out to a 24-0 lead after the first quarter and led 41-7 at the half.

The Jaguars held quarterback Dan Marino to 95 passing yards. Jacksonville running back Fred Taylor led the way with 135 rushing yards on 18 carries, while the Jaguars split the quarterback reps between Jay Fiedler and Mark Brunell. Both threw two passing touchdowns.

#7. Bengals 61, Oilers 7, 1989

The Cincinnati Bengals crushed the Houston Oilers 61-7 on Dec. 18, 1989.

Cincinnati got out to a 45-0 start, and after scoring a touchdown, decided to try an on-side kick, which it recovered. It only happened due to the two head coaches being clear the two did not like one another.

Boomer Esiason threw four TD passes, while Warren Moon finished the game with just 96 yards.

#8. Bears 61, Packers 7, 1980

The Chicago Bears scored eight offensive touchdowns to blow out the Green Bay Packers 61-7.

Walter Payton rushed for three touchdowns and 130 yards, while quarterback Vince Evans went 18-for-22 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns.