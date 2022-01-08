Ranking Aaron Rodgers' MVP years

Aaron Rodgers is back in the NFL MVP discussion for the 2021 season after winning the award in 2020. The Green Bay Packers quarterback is causing some controversy away from the field, but he has only been elite when on the gridiron.

Rodgers has 35 touchdowns and only four interceptions as his Packers have already clinched the top spot in the NFC playoffs with a week to go. He, also, has 3,977 yards and had to miss a game earlier this year because of COVID-19.

Eli Berkovits @BookOfEli_NFL Aaron Rodgers is playing behind an offensive line with 4 backups and a rookie.



He's missing his #1 slot WR and the 2020 TD leader at TE.



He is also playing on a broken toe.



Rodgers is in a tight competition with Tom Brady for this season's MVP award. Let's look back on his three previous MVP seasons to see how they stack up.

Ranking Aaron Rodgers' NFL MVP campaigns

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers

#3 - 2014

Rodgers was limited to only nine games in 2013 and came back in 2014 ready to go. He lit up opposing defenses for 38 touchdowns, 4,381 yards, and only five interceptions. The Packers finished the season with a 12-4 record.

The team made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game, falling to the Seattle Seahawks in overtime.

Rodgers is known for his great touchdown to interception ratios. This 2014 figure was among the best of his career up to that point and made it clear that he was always going to take care of the ball.

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

#2 - 2011

Rodgers and the Packers won the Super Bowl during the 2010 season and were looking to establish a dynasty in Green Bay. The quarterback continued his legacy in 2011 by winning his first NFL MVP award.

Rodgers had 4,643 yards, 45 touchdowns, and six interceptions en route to a 15-1 record for the Packers. He did all this in only 15 starts as well. Unfortunately, he was not able to keep up the postseason success as the Packers fell to the New York Giants in the Divisional round of the playoffs.

Seth Keysor @RealMNchiefsfan Aaron Rodgers circa 2011. I remember watching this play and thinking I'd do anything for a QB who can do stuff like this.



I'm smiling. Aaron Rodgers circa 2011. I remember watching this play and thinking I'd do anything for a QB who can do stuff like this. I'm smiling. https://t.co/Rce4Go4iEL

The yardage mark still stands as a career high for Rodgers after all this time. His touchdown total of 45 has only been eclipsed once.

Carolina Panthers v Green Bay Packers

#1 - 2020

2020 was the year Rodgers beat out his previous touchdown total. He tossed a league-leading 48 touchdowns and had only five interceptions in the pandemic-affected season.

Rodgers started all 16 games, going 13-3, and led the Packers to the NFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year. They ended up falling to Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a tight game.

The fact Rodgers put up these numbers during such a unique season is why it lands at the top of this list. Stadiums were empty, daily life was changed, and Rodgers just continued to dominate opposing defenses. Throwing for 48 touchdowns in 2020, also, rejuvenated Rodgers' career and could mean he decides to hang around for much longer than he originally planned.

