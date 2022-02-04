Ranking Alabama's top 5 players in 2022 NFL Draft

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been a powerhouse in the NCAA and in the NFL Draft over the last decade. Head coach Nick Saban has a knack for developing young men into prolific players, but also into NFL-ready prospects.

Alabama has had the sixth-most players drafted into the NFL with 384, behind Notre Dame, USC, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Michigan. But since 2000, the Crimson Tide have the second-most with 127, only behind Ohio State. They are also tied with the Buckeyes for the most first-round picks with 31.

Nick Saban isn't known for supplying the pros with quality starting quarterbacks until recently with Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones. The NFL has found gems from this program, including Trevon Diggs, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ryan Kelly, Derrick Henry and Amari Cooper (just to name a few).

The Crimson Tide lost the National Championship this past season and are slated to draft a large portion of their wide receivers and defensive starters to the NFL. The school could have around a dozen players drafted in 2022. Here are the top five players to keep an eye on.

