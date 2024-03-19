Ranking best landing spots for top 10 remaining free agents ft. Odell Beckham Jr. to Jets

While several players have already signed new contracts, remaining free agents haven’t finalized their destination for the 2024 NFL season. But of all the athletes waiting for their next deal, some names stand out because of their impact.

Here are the top free agents who can make a splash as they might continue fielding offers from multiple teams. However, one team makes sense for each of them because of multiple factors, such as cap space, position of need, team composition, and playing history.

Why are these remaining free agents still available?

The numbers always matter regarding contract negotiations. The conversation boils down to the player’s recent performance and the market value floated by their camp. Hence, contract talks stall if teams think the asking price is high. Waiting for a while can reduce the price because the player loses his leverage.

However, as these top remaining free agents face uncertainty, they would be better suited to specific teams.

#10 Jadeveon Clowney to the Carolina Panthers

The Panthers finished last in sacks (27) in 2023. That’s an aspect the former top overall pick can help address, especially after tallying 9.5 sacks with the Baltimore Ravens last season. They can use a portion of their $18.2 million cap space to have the three-time Pro Bowler play for his hometown team.

#9 Andrus Peat to the Philadelphia Eagles

While the Eagles secured Landon Dickerson to a lucrative contract extension, they might have a soft spot on their vaunted offensive line at right guard as second-year player Tyler Steen is projected to take over. Philadelphia can address this concern by signing the three-time Pro Bowler, who can help new starting center Cam Jurgens after Jason Kelce’s retirement.

#8 Jamal Adams to the Indianapolis Colts

The three-time All-Pro safety failed to live up to the four-year, $70.5 million contract he signed with the Seattle Seahawks. He never completed a season in Seattle and suited up for only ten games in 2022 and 2023. If he can remain healthy, he can help a Colts team that ranked 24th in rushing yards allowed per game (123.8) last season. However, paying him a $17.5 million annual salary is an overpay.

#7 Randy Gregory to the Atlanta Falcons

After playing only five games in 2022, Gregory played 16 games for the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers last season. With the Falcons uncertain about their plans for defensive end Calais Campbell and linebacker Bud Dupree, they can use a portion of their cap for Gregory. The Falcons finished with 41 sacks last season, tied for ninth-worst last year.

#6 Ryan Tannehill to the Chicago Bears

Trading Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers means the Bears will select a quarterback with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. But if they’re not confident in starting the rookie from Day 1, Tannehill can be a better insurance policy than Tyson Bagent and Brett Rypien.

According to Spotrac, the Bears have enough cap room to accommodate the veteran quarterback with a $4.9 million market value.

#5 Odell Beckham Jr. to the New York Jets

The Ravens got four catches for 34 yards in two playoff games from the wideout they paid $15 million last season. Therefore, making Odell Beckham Jr. the primary option in the passing game is unwise. Instead, he can help as a secondary option for teams like the Jets with Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. Playing with Aaron Rodgers can also pad his numbers.

#4 Xavien Howard to the Los Angeles Chargers

While Howard isn’t the interceptions leader anymore, he’s still a solid pass defender who tallied 45 tackles and 12 pass deflections last season. Jim Harbaugh could use his presence in the Chargers’ revamped defense. They can use a portion of their $38.7 million cap room to acquire the two-time All-Pro.

#3 David Bakhtiari to the Tennessee Titans

While a reunion between Bakhtiari and Aaron Rodgers is possible, the Jets signed Tyron Smith, an All-Pro left tackle with various injuries in recent seasons.

However, David Bakhtiari makes sense for the Titans as they build around young quarterback Will Levis. If he’s healthy, the five-time All-Pro tackle can protect Levis’s blind side, giving him time to connect with Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins.

#2 Mike Williams to the New England Patriots

The Patriots’ offensive revamp goes beyond the quarterback. They must also add more talent at wide receiver after finishing 28th in passing yards (180.5) and tied for worst in points (13.9) per game last season. Two seasons ago, Williams had 895 receiving yards and four touchdowns. If he remains healthy in 2024, the Patriots can compete against their division rivals with high-powered offenses.

#1 Justin Simmons to the Los Angeles Rams

Simmons could have remained a Bronco for life if not for Russell Wilson’s massive cap hit. But even as he turns 31, he remains one of the game’s best safeties. He became a 2023 Second Team All-Pro member after tallying 70 tackles, three interceptions, and two pass deflections.

The Rams can give him a chance at making the playoffs, something he never experienced in Denver. He also fills a position of need in the Rams’ secondary.