Ranking Chiefs' top 10 Pro Bowlers since 2015 feat. Travis Kelce and Chris Jones

The Kansas City Chiefs have been building a dynasty recently, including making it to five Super Bowls in the past six years. They have obviously had plenty of elite players on their roster in order to do so, with many of them being honored with Pro Bowl selections. Here are their 10 best Pro Bowlers since the 2015 season.

Best Chiefs Pro Bowlers since 2015 NFL season

#10 - Justin Houston

Justin Houston appeared in four consecutive Pro Bowl between 2012 to 2015 during his prime years with the Kansas City Chiefs. This includes once leading the NFL with 22 sacks.

#9 - Creed Humphrey

Creed Humphrey has quickly become one of the best overall centers in the NFL during his young career. He has been selected for three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams in just four years so far.

#8 - Tamba Hali

Tamba Hali concluded an impressive stretch in 2015 by making it to his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl. He is one of the most underrated edge players in their franchise history.

#7 - Tyrann Mathieu

Tyrann Mathieu has made a major impact for each of the teams that he has been a part of. This includes winning a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs and being selected to either the Pro Bowl or as a first-team All-Pro in each of his three seasons there.

#6 - Joe Thuney

Joe Thuney has elevated his game to the next level since departing the New England Patriots for Kansas City. He has been a Pro Bowler in each of the past three years and first-team All-Pro for the past two after never getting voted for either of them in his five years with the Patriots.

#5 - Eric Berry

Eric Berry was one of the best safeties in the entire NFL during the early-to-mid 2010s decade with the Chiefs. He was voted in five times and also picked as a first-team All-Pro in of the final three.

#4 - Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill made it to the Pro Bowl in each of his first six seasons with the Chiefs before departing for the Miami Dolphins. He was also a first-team All-Pro three times during that stretch.

#3 - Chris Jones

Chris Jones has been voted in each of the past six seasons for his dominance on the defensive line. This includes being a first-team All-Pro in each of the past three years.

#2 - Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce ranks among the best tight ends in NFL history in just about every statistical category. This has resulted in him being selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the past 10 seasons.

#1 - Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has quickly climbed the ranks of the greatest quarterbacks of all time and he's not even 30 years old yet. He's already seeking his fourth ring this year, among his many accomplishments.

