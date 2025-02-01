Ranking Chiefs' top 3 free agent signings over last 5 years feat. Justin Reid

The Chiefs have been the dominant team for the last five years and attention has, correctly, fallen most on players like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones. However, no dynasty is complete without some canny signings. It is even better when they come in free agency so one does not have to exchange compensation with another franchise.

The Chiefs' history is built on the importance of free agency. Before there was Patrick Mahomes, it was Len Dawson who was helping break the NFC hegemony in the Super Bowl. Their first championship in Kansas City came courtesy of a quarterback who was signed as a free agent after unsuccessful stints with the Steelers and the Browns.

As they seek a three-peat, here are there free agents who have contributed deeply to Kansas City's success in recent years.

Top Chiefs free agents 2019-2024

#3 - Tyrann Mathieu, S, 2019

Tyrann Mathieu is the only player on our list still not with the team. However, he was a key player in the team that launched this modern dynasty. He was signed as a free agent in 2019 and won Super Bowl LIV with the team. During his time with the Chiefs, the safety enjoyed some of his best years personally too as he made either the Pro Bowl or the All-Pro team in each of his three seasons.

He was critical in giving a defensive balance to an offensive-minded team. His addition took the Kansas City scoring defense from among the worst in the league to one of the best. His contributions remain invaluable to how the team plays even today.

#3 - Justin Reid, S, 2022

Given Tyrann Mathieu's importance in establishing the Chiefs' dynasty, one of the only few players we could put above him is his replacement. There was widespread concern that losing the player might affect their defense but Andy Reid repeated the trick by signing another free agent.

Justin Reid joined Kansas City in 2022 and has only gone and won two Super Bowls with the team. He might not have enjoyed the kind of personal accolades that his predecessor did but he has slotted in comfortably to the Steve Sapgnuolo defense.

#1 - Joe Thuney, OL, 2021

Being in one dynasty is a privilege, being in two is an honor. Some might think it's Patrick Mahomes or Travis Kelce who has the most Super Bowl titles in the locker room but Joe Thuney has been doing it since he was protecting Tom Brady behind him in New England.

The Patriots allowed him to become a free agent in 2021 and the Chiefs pounced and brought him here. Since coming to Kansas City, he has added two Super Bowl titles to the one he won with his previous team. His stats are also up and he has now made it to three straight Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro last year and this. He has been the most critical free agency addition for Andy Reid's team in the last half-decade.

