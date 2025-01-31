Ranking Eagles' Top 10 Pro Bowlers since 2015 ft. Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson

The Philadelphia Eagles will compete in their third Super Bowl in the last seven years, demonstrating their exceptional roster construction. Throughout this outstanding run, they have produced numerous Pro Bowlers as well as some of the top players in the NFL at their respective positions.

Here are their Top 10 Pro Bowlers since the 2015 season.

Best Eagles Pro Bowlers since 2015 NFL season

Best Eagles Pro Bowlers

#10 - Malcolm Jenkins

Malcolm Jenkins spent the prime of his career in Philadelphia, totaling 11 interceptions in his six years there. He earned all three of his Pro Bowl selections during that time.

#9 - Haason Reddick

Haason Reddick spent just two seasons with the Eagles, but they were two of the best years of his career. He totaled 27 sacks and an All-Pro selection while making it to the Pro Bowl in both of them.

#8 - Darius Slay

Darius Slay missed out on the Pro Bowl in 2024 but was voted in for each of the three seasons prior. He totaled eight interceptions and four defensive touchdowns in those three years.

#7 - Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has now won the NFC Championship in two of the past three seasons. He also has two Pro Bowl selections and finished as the runner-up for the NFL MVP award two years ago.

#6 - Zach Ertz

Zach Ertz exceeded 75 receptions and 800 yards in five consecutive seasons with the Eagles. He also totaled 22 touchdowns in his three Pro Bowl seasons.

#5 - Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley has been with Philadelphia for just one season but became just the ninth player in NFL history to rush for more than 2,000 yards. He is one of the favorites to be named the Offensive Player of the Year.

#4 - Jason Peters

Jason Peters was one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, making it to the Pro Bowl seven times in eight years. He was also a first-team All-Pro in two of them.

#3 - Lane Johnson

Lane Johnson has made it to the Pro Bowl in three consecutive seasons twice for the Eagles. The second streak is still active after making another one for the 2024 NFL season.

#2 - Fletcher Cox

Fletcher Cox is one of the best players in Eagles franchise history. His dominant career on their defensive line includes making the Pro Bowl in six consecutive seasons.

#1 - Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce is likely on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he eventually becomes eligible. His impressive career includes seven trips to the Pro Bowl and six first-team All-Pro selections.

