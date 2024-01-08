Ranking every 2024 NFL head coaching vacancy so far with Ron Rivera latest to be fired 

The 2023 NFL regular season is officially over and five teams are searching for a new head coach.

Three teams fired their head coach during the season, and following the conclusion of the regular season, the Washington Commanders fired Ron Rivera while the Atlanta Falcons fired Arthur Smith.

Now, after the conclusion of the NFL regular season, let's rank the five coaching vacancies.

Ranking NFL coaching vacancies

#1. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are coming off a 4-13 season and play in a tough NFC East with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, but this is the best coaching vacancy for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, the Commanders will have the second overall pick, which puts them in a position to draft one of Caleb Williams or Drake Maye to be their new franchise quarterback.

Washington will also have nearly $80 million in cap space and already has a roster of Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Jamin Davis and Emmanuel Forbes.

#2. Atlanta Falcons

Falcons fired Arthur Smith

The Atlanta Falcons fired Arthur Smith and their head coaching job is the second-best available.

Atlanta has used its past three first-round picks on offensive weapons in Kyle Pitts, Drake London and Bijan Robinson, so the next head coach already has a good foundation for the offense.

The Falcons also play in a weak NFC South, so the chance to win the division right away is a very real possibility.

#3. Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is the Chargers quarterback

The Los Angeles Chargers fired Brandon Staley midway through the season and the Chargers head coaching job should be highly sought after.

Los Angeles' defense has been a major issue, but the Chargers have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Justin Herbert, so the head coach won't have to worry about trying to find a franchise playcaller.

Meanwhile, the appeal of coaching and living in LA is also a positive factor. But, one negative is the fact the Chargers are over the cap in 2024, which could result in the likes of Mike Williams and Khalil Mack being cut this offseason.

#4. Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas went 8-9 this season

The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of holes which leaves their head coaching job not too appealing.

The Raiders won't be able to draft one of the top quarterbacks, unless they trade up for it, leaving a major question mark at the position in 2024. Meanwhile, running back Josh Jacobs is a pending free agent, and Davante Adams, their best player is 31.

Finally, owner Mark Davis has been known to be quick to fire head coaches. Davis has also been known to be heavily involved in football decisions, which is a negative factor.

#5. Carolina Panthers

Carolina went 2-15 this season

The Carolina Panthers' vacant head coaching role is the least appealing in the NFL.

The Panthers went a miserable 2-15 and don't even have their first-round pick after the team traded it last year to move up to draft Bryce Young first overall.

In his rookie season, Young struggled and many have questions over his future as a legit NFL starting quarterback.

Meanwhile, owner David Tepper has now fired three head coaches since buying the team in 2018. So, job stability is also a factor in why Carolina is ranked at the bottom.