Ranking every Chiefs starter ahead of Super Bowl rematch vs Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the most well-rounded rosters in the entire NFL this year. This helps explain their impressive 15-2 regular-season and two playoff wins. They will be seeking a third when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl on Sunday.

In games that Patrick Mahomes started this season, including in the playoffs, the Chiefs have dominated with a 17-1 overall record. One of their losses came in Week 18 when they rested most of their starters against the Denver Broncos, so it doesn't count against what they were able to accomplish.

When analyzing their overall roster, it starts with Mahomes, who has established himself as the best active quarterback in the NFL. He is already seeking his fourth Super Bowl ring this year as he makes his fifth appearance in the past six years.

He is joined by Travis Kelce on the offensive side of the ball, who may have had a down year due to his standards but is still one of the most dangerous pass-catchers. He proved that by setting a season-high in receiving yards in their first playoff game this year, so defenses always need to account for him in their coverage schemes.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Their defense is headlined by two All-Pro superstars in Chris Jones and Trent McDuffie. Jones was selected as a first-teamer for the third consecutive year while McDuffie earned a first-team selection last season. They are the foundational pieces of their sixth-ranked defense this season but also get valuable contributions from many of their other players such as George Karlaftis.

Rounding things out for the Chiefs on special teams is one of the best returners this year in Nikki Remigio and one of the most reliable postseason kickers of all-time, Harrison Butker. This gives the Eagles plenty of potential issues to prepare for in the matchup against one of the deepest rosters in the league.

Here's how all of Kansas City's starters stack up against each other in their roster rankings.

Chiefs Super Bowl roster ranked

  1. Patrick Mahomes
  2. Chris Jones
  3. Travis Kelce
  4. Trent McDuffie
  5. Trey Smith
  6. Xavier Worthy
  7. George Karlaftis
  8. Creed Humphrey
  9. Kareem Hunt
  10. Justin Reid
  11. Joe Thuney
  12. Nick Bolton
  13. Hollywood Brown
  14. Charles Omenihu
  15. Harrison Butker
  16. Drue Tranquill
  17. Jaylen Watson
  18. Leo Chenal
  19. DeAndre Hopkins
  20. Mike Danna
  21. Mike Caliendo
  22. Nikko Remigio
  23. Matt Araiza
  24. Bryan Cook
  25. Jawaan Taylor

