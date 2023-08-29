Ranking every NFL legacy title belt after WWE's surprise announcement

The NFL and WWE have partnered to create a line of NFL legacy title belts inspired by the league. The belts feature the official colors and branding of all 32 NFL teams, except for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are closely associated with AEW. The Jaguars belt was removed from sale shortly after it was released due to a licensing issue.

The belts are available for purchase on NFLShop.com, WWEShop.com and Fanatics.com. They are priced at $549.99 each. The NFL and WWE have also announced plans to release a line of other officially licensed products, such as apparel, headwear and home goods.

This collaboration is the first of its kind between the NFL and WWE and is expected to generate significant revenue for both organizations. The NFL and WWE have partnered for a multi-year deal.

The belts were designed by WWE's creative team and are made of high-quality materials, including genuine leather and metal. Each belt is individually numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

The NFL and WWE hope this partnership will appeal to fans of both sports. The belts are a unique and collectable item that is sure to be popular among fans.

Here, we have ranked the belts based on their appearance and popularity:

Reviewing every NFL legacy title belt

Minnesota Vikings WWE Legacy Title Belt

Arizona Cardinals WWE Legacy Title Belt

#29 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WWE Legacy Title Belt

#28 Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers WWE Legacy Title Belt

#27 Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos WWE Legacy Title Belt

#26 Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals WWE Legacy Title Belt

#25 Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers WWE Legacy Title Belt

#24 New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints WWE Legacy Title Belt

#23 New York Jets

New York Jets WWE Legacy Title Belt

#22 Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns WWE Legacy Title Belt

#21 Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders WWE Legacy Title Belt

#20 New England Patriots

New England Patriots WWE Legacy Title Belt

#19 Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks WWE Legacy Title Belt

#18 Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens WWE Legacy Title Belt

#17 Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills WWE Legacy Title Belt

#16 Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions WWE Legacy Title Belt

#15 Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs WWE Legacy Title Belt

#14 Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers WWE Legacy Title Belt

#13 Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins WWE NFL Legacy Title Belt

#12 Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers WWE Legacy Title Belt

#11 Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears WWE NFL Legacy Title Belt

#10 Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders WWE Legacy Title Belt

New York Giants WWE NFL Legacy Title Belt

#8 Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons WWE Legacy Title Belt

#7 Houston Texans

Houston Texans WWE NFL Legacy Title Belt

#6 Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles WWE Legacy Title Belt

#5 Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams WWE NFL Legacy Title Belt

#4 Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts WWE Legacy Title Belt

#3 Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys WWE Legacy NFL Title Belt

#2 Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans WWE NFL Legacy Title Belt

#1 San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers WWE Legacy Title Belt

