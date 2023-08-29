Ranking every NFL legacy title belt after WWE's surprise announcement

The NFL and WWE have partnered to create a line of NFL legacy title belts inspired by the league. The belts feature the official colors and branding of all 32 NFL teams, except for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are closely associated with AEW. The Jaguars belt was removed from sale shortly after it was released due to a licensing issue.
The belts are available for purchase on NFLShop.com, WWEShop.com and Fanatics.com. They are priced at $549.99 each. The NFL and WWE have also announced plans to release a line of other officially licensed products, such as apparel, headwear and home goods.
This collaboration is the first of its kind between the NFL and WWE and is expected to generate significant revenue for both organizations. The NFL and WWE have partnered for a multi-year deal.
The belts were designed by WWE's creative team and are made of high-quality materials, including genuine leather and metal. Each belt is individually numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity.
The NFL and WWE hope this partnership will appeal to fans of both sports. The belts are a unique and collectable item that is sure to be popular among fans.
Here, we have ranked the belts based on their appearance and popularity:
Reviewing every NFL legacy title belt
#31 Minnesota Vikings
#30 Arizona Cardinals
#29 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
#28 Green Bay Packers
#27 Denver Broncos
#26 Cincinnati Bengals
#25 Los Angeles Chargers
#24 New Orleans Saints
#23 New York Jets
#22 Cleveland Browns
#21 Washington Commanders
#20 New England Patriots
#19 Seattle Seahawks
#18 Baltimore Ravens
#17 Buffalo Bills
#16 Detroit Lions
#15 Kansas City Chiefs
#14 Carolina Panthers
#13 Miami Dolphins
#12 Pittsburgh Steelers
#11 Chicago Bears
#10 Las Vegas Raiders
#9 New York Giants
#8 Atlanta Falcons
#7 Houston Texans
#6 Philadelphia Eagles
#5 Los Angeles Rams
#4 Indianapolis Colts
#3 Dallas Cowboys
#2 Tennessee Titans
#1 San Francisco 49ers
